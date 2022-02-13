Stony Brook vs Maine Basketball Live Streaming Online

STORRS, Conn. - The UConn men's track & field team had athletes competing at both the Rutgers Open in New York and the BU David Hemery Valentine Invitational this weekend. UConn junior Wellington Ventura (Cresskill, N.J.) got a win in the 400 meters for the third-straight week, running his fastest time of the indoor season and now sits in 26th in the NCAA rankings in the event. Freshman Terrel Williams (Maplewood, N.J.) earned his third win this season in the 60 meter hurdles at the Rutgers meet while in the field events at the Armory in New York City, senior Daniel Claxton (Nesconset, N.Y.) won in the high jump and junior Travis Snyder (Saco, Maine) took home a win in the pole vault.

