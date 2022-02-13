ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Universal Standard Disrupts Super Bowl Sunday

By Ryma Chikhoune
 1 day ago

Universal Standard, the size-inclusive apparel company, had a substantial presence on Super Bowl Sunday.

The brand disrupted tailgate parties around Los Angeles with flash mobs, dancers of all sizes twirling and whirling while dressed in clothing from the label. Dubbed “Squad Goals,” the packs showed up around the SoFi Stadium Stadium in Inglewood — where the Los Angeles Rams played the Cincinnati Bengals — the 3rd Street Promenade in Santa Monica and West Hollywood.

The move was to showcase accessibility and offer a fresh perspective on the Big Game’s typical entertainment, said the brand. Founded in 2015 by friends Polina Veksler and Alexandra Waldman, Universal Standard’s sizes range from 00 to 40.

“The thing that we’re really excited about from the product standpoint is really showcasing Universal Standard and the excellence of the clothing that we do in a surprising, unexpected and exciting new way,” said Universal Standard’s head of design, Ramon Martin, ahead of the Super Bowl. “One of the biggest things for us as a brand is really communicating the quality and the fit and the craft of the clothes that we make and the value of what we create for everyone.”

Universal Standard tapped Emmy-nominated choreographer Jemel McWilliams, who’s worked with the likes of Lizzo, John Legend, Alicia Keys and Janelle Monáe, to lead the squad. Dancers scheduled included familiar names in the industry, such as the Nae Nae Twins, Allison Claire and Courtney Hollinquest.

“What is really exciting and thrilling and fun about this is taking the clothing out of a fashion setting,” continued Martin. “We’re moving outside of a runway show. We’re moving outside of the regular narratives of ways you’re talking about clothing and what it can do and why we should be excited about it and the contrast and excitement and newness of putting it in a sport setting and bringing in this element of dance, as well as the element of flash mob.”

