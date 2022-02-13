ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Collier County by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-02-14 02:30:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-14 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Clermont, Hamilton, Montgomery, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-13 15:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-13 18:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Butler; Clermont; Hamilton; Montgomery; Warren SNOW LIKELY THIS AFTEROON AND EVENING Snow showers will move through portions of southeast Indiana, southwest Ohio and northern Kentucky over the next several hours. There is the potential for some embedded heavier snow squalls. Snow squalls can cause sudden whiteout conditions and slick roadways. The greatest chance for snow squalls is between now and 9 pm. If you have plans to be driving this afternoon and evening, make sure to check on the latest weather before heading out. Use extra caution in case hazardous driving conditions develop. You want to make sure that you can enjoy whatever activities may be occurring.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lenawee, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-13 16:24:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-13 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lenawee; Monroe CAUTIOUS TRAVEL IS ADVISED FOR REDUCED VISIBILITY AND SNOW- COVERED ROADWAYS THROUGH THE EVENING HOURS WEATHER * Snow showers will begin to or continue to impact portions of Monroe and Lenawee counties through 7 PM. * Snowfall rates up to a half of an inch per hour will be possible within the strongest snow showers. Quick snowfall accumulations up to 1 inch will be possible over very short distances. * Significant reductions in visibility due to falling snowfall will occur in the snow activity over very short distances. Visibility may be reduced below a half of a mile at times at times in the strongest bursts of snowfall. IMPACTS * Hazardous travel conditions over short distances in snow showers due to rapid reductions in visibility, locally high snowfall rates, and quick accumulating snowfall. Temperatures in the upper teens to lower 20s will make for quick snowfall accumulation on roadways and other paved surfaces. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS * Motorists are urged to use caution and account for the hazardous driving conditions by allowing extra time. * Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Caswell, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Watauga by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-13 17:43:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-14 08:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Caswell; Rockingham; Stokes; Surry; Watauga; Wilkes; Yadkin Patchy Black Ice possible tonight into Monday Precipitation that fell today is expected to refreeze tonight into Monday morning. Temperatures will fall into the teens and lower 20s overnight. This could result in black ice formation on roadways, bridges, and sidewalks. Patchy black ice may linger throughout the day Monday along and west of the Blue Ridge, as temperatures remain near or below freezing. Black ice is difficult to see. Use caution while walking and driving, and avoid sudden breaking and acceleration.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-14 08:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-14 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph...or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills, including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...Monday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers, with a risk for blow overs.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-14 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-17 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM EST THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach, Coastal Broward and Coastal Miami- Dade Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM EST this morning through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-14 11:46:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-14 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Gulf HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Gulf County Beaches. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...St Joseph State Park is flying red flags this morning.
GULF COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-14 15:40:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-17 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach, Coastal Broward and Coastal Miami- Dade Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM EST this morning through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Champaign, Clark, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-13 15:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-13 19:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Exercise extra caution while traveling. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Butler; Champaign; Clark; Logan; Miami; Montgomery; Preble; Shelby SNOW SHOWERS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHEASTERN UNION COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL INDIANA, SOUTHEASTERN SHELBY, SOUTHERN PREBLE AND WESTERN CHAMPAIGN COUNTIES IN WEST CENTRAL OHIO, NORTHWESTERN BUTLER COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN OHIO, SOUTHWESTERN LOGAN, NORTHWESTERN CLARK, NORTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY AND SOUTHEASTERN MIAMI COUNTIES IN WEST CENTRAL OHIO THROUGH 715 PM EST At 628 PM EST, snow showers were located along a line extending from near De Graff to near Troy to near Liberty, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Rapidly changing visibility and up to half an inch of snow accumulation. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Driving conditions may change quickly. Slick roads are possible. Locations impacted include Dayton, Huber Heights, Troy, Trotwood, Vandalia, Englewood, Tipp City, Eaton, West Milton, St. Paris, Camden, Lewisburg, West Liberty, West Alexandria, De Graff, Gratis, West College Corner, Brown, Clayton and Union. This includes the following Interstates I-70 in Ohio between mile markers 14 and 34. I-75 in Ohio between mile markers 61 and 75.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-13 15:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-13 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Auglaize; Champaign; Clark; Clinton; Delaware; Fairfield; Fayette; Franklin; Greene; Hardin; Highland; Hocking; Licking; Madison; Mercer; Pickaway; Pike; Ross; Scioto; Union SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY THIS EVENING Snow showers will continue to move through the area over the next couple of hours. There is the potential for some embedded heavier snow showers, leading to sudden whiteout conditions and slick roadways. Conditions are expected to improve by around 10 pm. If you have plans to be driving this evening, make sure to check on the latest weather before heading out. Use extra caution in case hazardous driving conditions develop.
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Charlotte, Coastal Lee, Coastal Manatee by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-14 14:10:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-14 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Charlotte; Coastal Lee; Coastal Manatee; Coastal Sarasota; Pinellas HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Manatee, Pinellas, Coastal Charlotte, Coastal Lee and Coastal Sarasota Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-14 11:36:00 AKST Expires: 2022-02-16 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 50 below occuring. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Snow and blowing snow will cause briefly low visibility. * WHERE...St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast. * WHEN...Now to 6 PM Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North winds gusting 30 to 40 mph will continue through Wednesday. These winds will cause very cold wind chills and blowing snow with briefly low visibility. The coldest wind chills and lowest visibility will be in the Bering Strait. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
