ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highlands County, FL

Emu on the loose in Highlands County, sheriff’s office says

By Dylan Abad
WFLA
WFLA
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F0rNW_0eDQqS6O00

HIGHLANDS COUNTY — It’s a post the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office thought it would never have to make, according to a post on its Facebook page — an emu on the loose.

Deputies said the emu, which appeared to be resting for the candid camera, was spotted near Altvater Road and E. Bonnet Lake Road. The sheriff’s office didn’t speculate the bird’s gender but noted its impressive speed.

St. Pete man arrested after attacking family’s puppy, police say

“Did you know emus are very fast?” the sheriff’s office questioned. “Definitely faster than us.”

Fast indeed. In fact, emus are known to reach a top speed of nearly 30 mph. Far faster than the top speed of an average human.

While some Facebook users speculate the emu’s origins, others couldn’t contain their urge to crack a joke at the post. One comment read, “You should call 1-800-Liberty. The liberty mutual guy might know.”

Another person said, “Somebody call Doug at Liberty Mutual. His partner is loose.”

In all seriousness, the sheriff’s office asked anyone with information on the emu or its owner to call dispatch at 883-402-7200.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 5

Related
WFLA

15-year-old killed in Lake Wales after being hit by motorized bike

LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) — A 15-year-old died in Lake Wales died Sunday evening after a motorcycle incident, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said Landen Cole Jackson, 15, of Babson Park was riding a dirt bike on Lewis Griffin Road near Grove Road 3 around 7:35 p.m. when he was […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Highlands County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Highlands County, FL
WFLA

Hillsborough County crossing guards together for 58 years of marriage

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Valentine’s Day is a day for love, and to help celebrate, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office took the time to introduce a pair of its crossing guards that have been married for nearly six decades. Nick and Ellie Lopez have spent 58 years together as a married couple. “I just love […]
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
WFLA

Victim in fiery St. Pete crash was shot before wreck, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police have determined that the death caused by a fiery crash on Tyrone Boulevard is actually a homicide. Police said at 3 a.m. Saturday, 26-year-old Demond Perry was driving along Tyrone Boulevard when he crashed his Infiniti, which caught on fire. However, police learned that Perry suffered multiple […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WFLA

Florida officer killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-95

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida law enforcement officer died in a crash involving multiple vehicles Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP said the crash happened on I-95 in Nassau County. One death was confirmed, which was confirmed to be Officer James Whorter of the Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer […]
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Florida firefighters save dog trapped in 15-foot hole in the ground

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Firefighters in Walton County, Florida, had to dig deep to help save a trapped dog that was stuck in a deep hole in the ground. According to the South Walton Fire District, the Technical Rescue Team got a call from Paxton Wednesday afternoon after another local agency was dispatched to […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Hate crime probe sought after Black FedEx driver reportedly chased, shot at

Moore compares the incident to the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was running empty-handed through a Georgia subdivision in 2020 when three white strangers chased him down and blasted him with a shotgun. The white men, including a father and son, were convicted of murder and sentenced to life. Defense lawyers said they suspected Arbery had committed crimes in their neighborhood, but prosecutors said there was no evidence of that. The three still face a federal hate crime trial.
RIDGELAND, MS
WFLA

WFLA

37K+
Followers
6K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy