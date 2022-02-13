Women’s College Basketball Scores

With the regular season's final stretch nearly upon us, our beats are here with another installment of The Chronicle's Power Rankings of each team vying for the ACC crown. There’s no doubt that these Blue Devils are the most talented and postseason-ready group in the conference, but this fact still remains: with just six games left until the ACC tournament in Brooklyn, N.Y., Duke is in a dead heap for the regular-season title. Tuesday night’s in-state battle with Wake Forest is crucial, especially considering that Notre Dame hosts lowly Boston College the next evening. One thing that could spur head coach Mike Krzyzewski and company, though, is an efficient Trevor Keels. The brawny combo guard is averaging 16.7 points on 54.8% from the field and 45.5% from beyond the arc over the last three contests, a trend that could be just what the Blue Devils need to complement their already wide array of scorers. -Max Rego.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO