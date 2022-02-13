ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women’s College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
UConn men's basketball beats St. John's with big second half

NEW YORK - After a grueling stretch of games, UConn is headed home with a feel-good win. Tyrese Martin scored all 17 of his points in the second half and the 24th-ranked Huskies rallied past St. John's 63-60 on Sunday at Madison Square Garden. R.J. Cole had 14 points and...
College basketball power rankings: Kentucky moves up, Gonzaga holds at No. 1

Six teams inside the AP Top 10 lost last week, leading to a big shakeup in the college basketball rankings ahead of Week 15. We are less than a month away from Selection Sunday and there is still a lot of uncertainty in the world of college basketball. Mid-February is usually a time where the nation’s best teams begin to assert themselves, yet last week saw six teams inside the AP Top 10 lose games.
Illinois vs Northwestern Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Illinois vs Northwestern prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Sunday, February 13. Record: Illinois (17-6), Northwestern (12-10) – Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+. – Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now. – All of the CFN Fearless Predictions. Illinois vs Northwestern Game Preview.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depaul#Georgetown 104#Hofstra#Drexel#Utep#Fordham#Rutgers#Penn St 62#Villanova#Umass 89#Duquesne 59 Xavier 62#Georgia Tech 92#Notre Dame#Duke 62 Old Dominion 81#Uab#La Salle#Virginia Tech 66#Unc Wilmington 63#Creighton#Robert Morris 68
ACC men's basketball power rankings: Duke sits at No. 1 as regular-season title race intensifies

With the regular season's final stretch nearly upon us, our beats are here with another installment of The Chronicle's Power Rankings of each team vying for the ACC crown. There’s no doubt that these Blue Devils are the most talented and postseason-ready group in the conference, but this fact still remains: with just six games left until the ACC tournament in Brooklyn, N.Y., Duke is in a dead heap for the regular-season title. Tuesday night’s in-state battle with Wake Forest is crucial, especially considering that Notre Dame hosts lowly Boston College the next evening. One thing that could spur head coach Mike Krzyzewski and company, though, is an efficient Trevor Keels. The brawny combo guard is averaging 16.7 points on 54.8% from the field and 45.5% from beyond the arc over the last three contests, a trend that could be just what the Blue Devils need to complement their already wide array of scorers. -Max Rego.
Men's Hoops Falls to Memphis on Saturday

HOUSTON (AP) - Landers Nolley II scored 20 points and Jalen Duren had 14 points and 11 rebounds as Memphis rallied past No. 6 Houston 69-59 on Saturday and snapped the Cougars' 37-game home winning streak inside the Fertitta Center. DeAndre Williams and Lester Quinones each scored 13 points as...
The Sun’s Arizin: Villanova Basketball Heading Into Big East Showdown

Happy Monday Nova Nation! Football is over, and the eyes of the sports world will now begin to turn to basketball. No, they’re not quite on the NCAA yet, they need to take that pesky pitstop over at the NBA All-Star game. But fans are starting to at least pay attention to who are the top teams in college basketball?
Goodwin and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on conference foe Clemson

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (17-7, 10-3 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (12-12, 4-9 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clemson -2.5; over/under is 135.5. BOTTOM LINE: Dane Goodwin and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish visit PJ Hall and the Clemson Tigers on Saturday. The Tigers are 8-4 on their home court. Clemson is...
Fudd, No. 8 UConn women surge in 4th quarter, top Marquette

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Azzi Fudd continued the second-half surge to her freshman year by bouncing back from a rare off-night and helping UConn break open a close game. Fudd scored 24 points and sparked a fourth-quarter surge that broke open a close game as the eighth-ranked Huskies beat Marquette 72-58 on Sunday. Fudd has scored at least 24 points in three of her last four games.
