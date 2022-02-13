Polish official says preparations underway for possible refugees from Ukraine

© Associated Press/Mindaugas Kulbis

Poland's Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski on Sunday said his country is preparing for "various scenarios" in anticipation of a possible influx of refugees from Ukraine if Russia invades the country.

"In connection with the situation in Ukraine we are preparing for various scenarios. One of them is regional preparations related to a possible influx of refugees from Ukraine who, because of the possible conflict, may seek a safe haven in our country," Kaminski tweeted.

Last month, Poland's Deputy Interior Minister Maciej Wasik said the country was bracing for up to 1 million Ukrainian refugees escaping into Poland.

Krzysztof Kosinski, the mayor of the eastern Polish town of Ciechanow, echoed Kaminski's remarks on social media, tweeting that he had been asked by his regional government to prepare accommodations for potential refugees, Reuters noted.

Ciechanow is roughly 200 miles from Poland's border with Ukraine.

"We were asked to indicate the list of accommodation facilities for refugees, the number of people it would be possible to accommodate, the costs involved and the time for adaptation of buildings with a recommendation of up to 48 hours," tweeted Kosinski.

On Saturday, the U.S. State Department announced that Poland had opened its border to U.S. citizens leaving Ukraine.

"Poland has indicated to the U.S. government that U.S. citizens may now enter Poland through the land border with Ukraine. No advanced approval is required," the State Department said. U.S. citizens in Ukraine were encouraged to cross into Poland at the Korczowa-Krakovets or Medyka-Shehyni border crossings.

It was reported by Reuters last week that the U.S. would be sending 3,000 troops in Poland as concerns of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine rise.

Intelligence obtained by the U.S. says that Russia is eyeing Wednesday as the target date for an invasion, according to The Associated Press.

U.S. officials warned on Sunday that while the diplomatic path to easing tensions between Russia and Ukraine remains open, the window for dialogue is “shrinking” as Moscow accelerates its military buildup near the Ukrainian border.