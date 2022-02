The Green Bay Packers are "prepared to go all in for" re-signing quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Adam Schefter reports. Schefter likened the Packers' apparent strategy to the method the New Orleans Saints used to keep future Hall of Fame-r Drew Brees under contract until the end of his career; while Schefter did not include any hard numbers in his report, he did say the team would spend "as close to the cap this year and spread it into future years as much as possible" in order to lock down this season's MVP. It's tough to say for certain whether the team's efforts will actually sway Rodgers' desire to stay with the team, but money can solve a lot of problems. If Rodgers does stick around in Green Bay, Jordan Love could see himself on another team before he makes another start in Wisconsin.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO