ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

3-year-old who disappeared near Charlotte homicide scene found safe; father arrested

counton2.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A three-year-old girl who went missing nearby an ongoing homicide investigation on Sunday in north Charlotte has been...

www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Russia says it's moving some troops to their bases. What does this mean?

Moscow (CNN) — Russia announced Tuesday that some troops will be moving back to their home bases after completing exercises, a day after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Russian President Vladimir Putin that diplomacy still had a "chance" -- and Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told CNN that Putin is "willing to negotiate."
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
Person
Corey Patterson
The Hill

GOP senators to block vote on Biden Fed picks

Republicans on the Senate Banking Committee will block votes on President Biden ’s five Federal Reserve nominees, the top GOP senator on the panel announced Tuesday. In a Tuesday statement, Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) said GOP members of the Banking panel will not show up for scheduled votes on Biden’s choices to serve on the Fed board, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell . A Senate committee needs at least one member from the minority party to be able to conduct official business, including the approval of presidential nominees.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy