3-year-old who disappeared near Charlotte homicide scene found safe; father arrested

Republicans on the Senate Banking Committee will block votes on President Biden ’s five Federal Reserve nominees, the top GOP senator on the panel announced Tuesday. In a Tuesday statement, Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) said GOP members of the Banking panel will not show up for scheduled votes on Biden’s choices to serve on the Fed board, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell . A Senate committee needs at least one member from the minority party to be able to conduct official business, including the approval of presidential nominees.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 HOURS AGO