UPDATED, 5:10 PM: Controversial rapper Kodak Black (aka Bill Kapri) has been identified as one of the three people shot last night outside the Justin Bieber after-party in West Hollywood, according to law enforcement officials and various media accounts. Black fled the scene after the incident, but he later phoned police from a nearby location to report he had been shot. It is unclear if he was hospitalized or whether he faces any charges. Footage captured by TMZ, shows Kodak Black leaving the after-party with an entourage and fellow rapper Gunna. In the footage, they paused for fan photos. As paparazzi circled,...

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO