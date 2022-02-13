ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Joe Burrow Arrives in Style at SoFi Stadium for Super Bowl LVI

By Bryan Murphy
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Shiesty. Joe Cool. Super Bowl Joe. There's is no one that has "it" right now more than Joe Burrow. The Cincinnati Bengals QB has a chance at making history history Sunday night, as...

www.nbcdfw.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

3 people most to blame for Bengals losing Super Bowl 56 to Rams

The Cincinnati Bengals will need to reevaluate what happened in the final minutes of their Super Bowl 56 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The clock struck midnight on this year’s cinderella, as the Cincinnati Bengals fell to the Los Angeles Rams in the final minutes of Super Bowl 56, 23-20.
NFL
SB Nation

The refs stole the show in the final minutes of Super Bowl LVI for Rams-Bengals

There was a remarkable lack of penalties for the first 58 minutes of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. The second half in particular went extremely quick, with the Bengals taking the lead on a controversial touchdown pass on the first play of the third quarter and the Rams spending the rest of the half trying to play catchup.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Clear Penalty On Bengals Fourth Down

Super Bowl 56 is officially underway as the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams face off against the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately the first few minutes of the game have already produced a controversial call. During a fourth-and-1 play from near midfield, the refs appear to have missed a penalty.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Lvi#Rams#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals Qb#Super Shiesty
The Spun

Joe Burrow Has Heartbreaking Message After Super Bowl Loss

The Cincinnati Bengals faced the unlikeliest of odds and still found themselves in the Super Bowl. Joe Burrow and his team had a four point lead in the fourth quarter, but Cincinnati just couldn’t quite shut the door on the Rams. After the crushing loss, Burrow apologized to Who...
NFL
Hello Magazine

Super Bowl 2022 players' homes: Matthew Stafford, Joe Burrow + more

Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals are set to go head-to-head at the 2022 Super Bowl, and with some of the highest-earning athletes in the world among the teams, many of the players have seriously impressive property portfolios. From Odell Beckham Jr. to Aaron Donald, take a peek behind closed...
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Joe Burrow Has A Message For Bengals Fans

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals made a very unlikely run to the Super Bowl this year. They were expected to be one of the weakest teams in the entire NFL, but instead, they proved everyone wrong and made a deep run for the ages. Last night, the Bengals came extraordinarily close to winning the big game, however, the team could not score a single point in the fourth quarter, which left them in a vulnerable spot in crunch time. That's when the Rams scored a touchdown late, all while the Bengals couldn't get anything going on the final drive of the game.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC New York

Bengals' Joe Burrow Shares Disappointment After Super Bowl LVI Loss

For the better part of a month, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals looked like the team of destiny. The run came to an end in Super Bowl LVI, though, as the Bengals lost 23-20 to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Burrow expressed his disappointment in the result and appreciation for his team after the game:
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Bengals player who was inactive committed costly penalty in Super Bowl

Vernon Hargreaves was not in uniform for Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, but the veteran cornerback still managed to have a significant impact on the game — and not in a good way. Bengals defensive back Jessie Bates III made a huge play to intercept a pass from Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford late in the first half. The Bengals should have gotten the ball at their own 20 after the touchback, but Hargreaves cost them 10 valuable yards. He was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct for coming off the bench to join his teammates in celebration. The penalty was half the distance to the goal.
NFL
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Carson Palmer Shares Thoughts on Joe Burrow, Bengals Ahead of Super Bowl LVI

While the Cincinnati Bengals are gearing up for Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams, one former player has quite a bit to say about Joe Burrow's future with the organization. “I think Joe’s gonna sit back after this game, win or lose and be like ‘man, am I...
NFL
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes’ first tweet after Super Bowl 56 will pump up Chiefs fans

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is ready to get back to work after watching the Bengals lose to the Rams in Super Bowl 56. Mahomes and Co. lost to the Bengals in the AFC Championship game, which was a relative surprise given they held a double-digit first half lead. Yet, Mahomes made some costly mistakes in the second half and the Chiefs’ defense couldn’t stop a nosebleed, let alone Joe Burrow.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Blatant Penalty On Rams Final Drive

The Los Angeles Rams topped the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, at Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Matthew Stafford led the Rams on a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter. Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald sealed the victory with a pressure on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. There...
NFL
wbrz.com

Win or Lose: Burrow fans are die-hard

BATON ROUGE - The Oasis Bar and Grill on Burbank Drive, south of LSU, was one of many sports bars in town packed with Cincinnati fans on Sunday to watch the Super Bowl. The Baton Rouge Ancient Athletes put on the party at The Oasis. The group hosts Super Bowl parties each year, but this time they had to go big.
NFL
The Independent

Van Jefferson celebrates birth of second child after wife Samaria left Super Bowl in labour

Van Jefferson has celebrated the birth of his second child with a cute photo after his wife Samaria Jefferson went into labour midway through the Super Bowl.The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver posted an adorable Instagram story late on Sunday night showing him cradling their newborn son with a huge smile on his face, along with the caption “x2!!!!!”The player’s wife had been rushed to hospital midway through the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at the SoFi Stadium after going into labour while watching her husband on the field.Ms Jefferson was seen leaving the stadium on a stretcher.The couple already...
NFL
The Spun

Look: A Rams Player Proposed After Winning The Super Bowl

A Los Angeles Rams player had two rings after winning the Super Bowl on Sunday night…. Los Angeles Rams defensive back Taylor Rapp proposed to his girlfriend following his team’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday evening. Rapp got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend,...
NFL
Mashed

Here's What NFL Quarterback Joe Burrow Eats In A Day

Joe Burrow, the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner and first round draft pick for the Cincinnati Bengals, makes a bold statement on and off the field. From his college football days at LSU to guiding the Bengals to Super Bowl LVI, his passion for the game drives the success of "Franchise Joey" (per ESPN). While he has a hunger for that Lombardi Trophy, Burrow has a little help whipping up tasty food to fuel his athletic prowess.
NFL
Popculture

Super Bowl 2022: NBC Broadcast Makes Embarrassing Mistake Before Kickoff

The Super Bowl kicked off with a major error when broadcasters panned to the wrong woman while trying to introduce R&B singer Jhene Aiko. Aiko was scheduled to perform "America the Beautiful" before the big game, but as her name appeared on the chiron the camera operators focused on country singer Mickey Guyton. The mixup immediately drew groans from viewers on social media.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy