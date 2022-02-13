Bengals fan with ALS makes it to Super Bowl

The sports world was all aglow for the big game, but there was news out of Los Angeles that put a pit in all of our stomachs. Yes, finally the BIG GAME scheduled for today, in Los Angeles. The whole world it seemed, waited patiently through two weeks without football (wasn't the Pro Bowl last week?) - as I said, the whole world waited two weeks for today's match-up, The Los Angeles Rams against The Cincinnati Bengals. What could possibly put a damper to that? The news ironically out of the city that everyone was focused on, Los Angeles, Ex-Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson arrested and booked for felony domestic violence.

