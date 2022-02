If you’re looking to make your character feel and play a little differently, you’re probably wondering if it’s possible to respec in Lost Ark. This process in Lost Ark means removing the skill points you’ve invested in one skill and adding them to another. In doing so, you can drastically change how your character performs when using certain types of attacks or spells. In this guide, we’ll explain everything you need to know on how to respec in Lost Ark.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO