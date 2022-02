The Quakers Win 35 – 8 Getting Victories in 8 Matches. A special and unique rivalry when the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel meet on the mat in collegiate wrestling. Both schools share 33rd Street in University City. Both schools train together. Both schools share the promotion of wrestling in the area. The travel distance for the visitor is a few short city blocks by foot. They are friends. And the winner get the Abner’s Cheesesteak Trophy. Penn wins the trophy winning 35 – 8 over Drexel in an exciting meet at the Palestra for both squads.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO