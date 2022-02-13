ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Jenny Agutter leaving Call the Midwife? Is Sister Julienne going to die?

Cover picture for the articleIs Jenny Agutter leaving Call the Midwife, and should we be worried that something terrible is happening to Sister Julienne?. In case you are wondering why we are pondering this, just consider the following line from the finale press release: “As Nonnatus House faces its darkest day, and with Sister Julienne...

Hello Magazine

Call the Midwife reveals big news following heartbreaking latest episode

Call the Midwife viewers found themselves in a state of panic following the most recent episode of the BBC series – but now there is some uplifting news for fans. A message on the show's official Twitter account has confirmed that the hugely popular Call the Midwife anniversary book, A Labour of Love, is now back in stock.
cartermatt.com

Is Linda Bassett leaving Call the Midwife, Nurse Phyllis Crane?

Is Linda Bassett leaving Call the Midwife in the middle of season 11? Is her character of Nurse Phyllis Crane leaving the show? We’ve got a few different things to talk through all about that within this article. First and foremost, let’s start with the facts: There is no...
Hello Magazine

Call the Midwife star Helen George speaks out following criticism from viewers

Call the Midwife star Helen George has spoken out after receiving criticism from viewers about being pregnant whilst filming the latest series of the BBC period drama. The actress, who plays Nurse Trixie Franklin in the series, defended herself after viewers attacked her for continuing to work on the eleventh season during her pregnancy, despite the fact that her character is not with child.
Helen Thomas
Stephen Mcgann
Jenny Agutter
goodhousekeeping.com

Call the Midwife fans devastated as tragedy rocks the show

Call the Midwife spoilers follow. Fans of Call the Midwife have been left devastated after tonight's (February 13) episode saw a train crash rock Poplar and put its residents at risk. Last week's episode saw Sister Monica Joan (Judy Parfitt) visit clairvoyant Dulcie Greenhalgh (Frances Tomelty) after a raven turned...
cartermatt.com

Is Stephen McGann leaving Call the Midwife, Dr. Patrick Turner?

Is Stephen McGann leaving Call the Midwife? Should you be concerned about the fate of Dr. Patrick Turner leading into the finale?. At the end of tonight’s episode, it’s pretty clear that the fate of this character is up in the air. Alongside Sister Julienne, the two are the center of one of the most shocking twists we’ve seen on the series in a while. The fate of both of these characters remains up in the air and it could be a little while before we see this situation unravel in full.
cartermatt.com

Call the Midwife season 11 episode 7 spoilers: The last before finale

Next week on Call the Midwife season 11 episode 7, there’s a LOT of big stuff that will be going down. Not only that, but people are in danger! This is not the same sort of story we’ve seen on the story before; as a matter of fact, the stakes could be higher than ever. That goes along with a lot of the typical stuff that you’ve seen on the show over the years — otherwise known as heartfelt, emotional storylines about women in need.
digitalspy.com

Call the Midwife star Megan Cusack promises turning point for Nancy

Call the Midwife's Megan Cusack has teased a potential turning point for her character Nancy Corrigan. Cusack joined the show during season 10 as Nancy who – since acquiring the title of a midwife – has found herself in the hot seat on occasions due to her standoffish personality and outlook on life.
Hello Magazine

Call the Midwife: fans left 'heartbroken' after episode five

Call the Midwife fans were left heartbroken following Sunday night's episode, which proved to be a "tough watch" for many viewers. The fifth episode of the latest series saw Nurse Lucille Anderson (Leonie Elliott) suffer a miscarriage while the Nonnatus House staff encountered a case of domestic abuse. WATCH: What...
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale star Olivia Bromley reveals whether Dawn can bring down Meena

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale star Olivia Bromley has spoken about the possibility of her character Dawn Taylor being the person to finally put a stop to serial killer Meena Jutla's reign of terror. Following Meena's disappearance after her crimes were finally exposed recently, the villagers may have thought that they...
goodhousekeeping.com

Call the Midwife stars hint that final season 11 episodes could be the best yet

Call the Midwife spoilers follow. The stars of Call the Midwife have teased what could be the best episodes the show has aired in its eleven seasons. Max Macmillan and Stephen McGann, known for playing Timothy Turner and Dr Patrick Turner respectively, have taken to Twitter to let fans know they are in for a real treat.
cartermatt.com

Bridgerton season 2 spoilers: More on Anthony’s story to find love

In the event you haven’t heard too much about Bridgerton season 2 as of yet, one thing stands out from the pack: This is Anthony’s love story. He is finally going to have a chance to discover an element of true romance, and there will be a pretty complicated love triangle at the center of it. You’ve got this character, but then also sisters Edwina and Kate Sharma. He could think that one of them is the perfect person for his future, only to recognize something different along the way.
cartermatt.com

The Gilded Age season 1 episode 4 spoilers: George deals with death

As we prepare for The Gilded Age season 1 episode 4 on HBO this Monday, we could be gearing up for the most difficult situation yet for George. After all, this character has to contend with the aftermath of Patrick taking his own life, especially in the context of what he did with the stock. How much responsibility should he feel? Guilt could be a part of this story, even if Patrick made his own decision after seeing his wealth vanish before his eyes.
Primetimer

Beryl Vertue, renowned Sherlock executive producer who brought All in the Family and Sanford and Son to America, dies at 90

Through her British independent television production company Hartford Films, Beryl Vertue worked closely with her daughter Sue Vertue and Sue's husband Steven Moffat, on shows from her son-in-law including Sherlock, Jekyll and Coupling. Beryl Vertue also negotiated the sale of British sitcom Till Death to Us Part, which became All in the Family, and Steptoe and Son, which became Sanford and Son. Moffat wrote of his mother-in-law on Instagram: "She meant so much to so many. She wasn’t just our mum, she was our best friend, our mentor, our advisor, our role model, our holiday companion, our giggle-maker and our boss! She adored her family and was so proud of us all. She also adored her career and spending time with everybody She loved a glass of wine at lunchtime, she loved asking the common sense question, she was often the last person at a party, she didn’t suffer fools, she was fair, she was kind, she was fun, she was stubborn, in fact she was the total package and we will miss her beyond words."
cartermatt.com

Euphoria season 2 episode 6: Is there hope left for Rue’s future?

As we take a larger look forward at Euphoria season 2 episode 6, we want to do our best to remain hopeful. In between the intervention and Rue on the run, episode 5 may have been a low point for Zendaya’s character. Or, we at least hope it’s a low point. She’s pushed a lot of people away and been in denial over her ability to balance out her addiction and everything else in her life.
