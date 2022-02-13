Is Jenny Agutter leaving Call the Midwife? Is Sister Julienne going to die?

Through her British independent television production company Hartford Films, Beryl Vertue worked closely with her daughter Sue Vertue and Sue's husband Steven Moffat, on shows from her son-in-law including Sherlock, Jekyll and Coupling. Beryl Vertue also negotiated the sale of British sitcom Till Death to Us Part, which became All in the Family, and Steptoe and Son, which became Sanford and Son. Moffat wrote of his mother-in-law on Instagram: "She meant so much to so many. She wasn’t just our mum, she was our best friend, our mentor, our advisor, our role model, our holiday companion, our giggle-maker and our boss! She adored her family and was so proud of us all. She also adored her career and spending time with everybody She loved a glass of wine at lunchtime, she loved asking the common sense question, she was often the last person at a party, she didn’t suffer fools, she was fair, she was kind, she was fun, she was stubborn, in fact she was the total package and we will miss her beyond words."

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 HOURS AGO