We’ve known for a while that Blue Bloods season 12 episode 14 is coming to CBS on Friday, February 25 and today, we’re pleased to finally have more info!. What do we know right now about it? This is an installment titled “Allegiance” and per the most-recent info we’ve got, this is a story that will allow us to see different sides of many characters. For starters, we’re going to find out more of who Baez is away from work — at least in terms of the shows she watches! Also, Eddie’s career path moving forward could change after she works an SVU case. For more news on that, check out the full Blue Bloods season 12 episode 14 synopsis below:

