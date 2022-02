President Biden committed last week to nominating a Black woman to the Supreme Court following the retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer. Breyer, the oldest sitting Supreme Court justice at 83, will step down at the end of the current Supreme Court term in June after 28 years on the bench. His replacement will mark the first appointment to the Supreme Court since former President Trump’s appointment of three conservative justices. Biden said he would announce a pick by the end of February.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO