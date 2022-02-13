ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardi B & Offset’s Valentine’s Day Gift to One Another is a Very Permanent Reminder Of Their Love

Cardi B and Offset decided to get a very permanent reminder of their love by tattooing each other with a matching tattoo of their wedding date.

In a new episode of her Facebook Watch show, Cardi Tries, Cardi B decided to try out tattooing, but on her husband Offset. In the clip before the episode aired, Cardi B said, “Hey guys, I’m going to do something crazy for Valentine’s Day for my husband. I’m going to give him a tattoo. You know, I wanna do something really special, so make sure you guys check out this episode where me and Set are getting tatted.”

When they walk into the shop, Cardi B says, “You’re supposed to trust me — I’m your wife!” to which Offset replies, “I trust you, but baby, you don’t know how to draw.” After some practice, she tattoos the numbers of their wedding date – 9/20/17 – on Offset’s hand.

And Offset turned the tables, by wanting to tattoo the same thing on Cardi B. While she was a bit squeamish, they ended up with beautiful matching tattoos that commemorate their wedding day!

Cardi B and Offset started dating back in early 2017 and got engaged in Oct. 2017, but it came to light that they actually secretly wed in Sept. 2017. They share two children together: a daughter named Kulture Kiari Cephus, 3, and a son named Kartier, who’s only five months old. The pair separated in late 2018 but quickly reunited. And even on Sept. 2020, Cardi B filed for divorce, but reunited soon after and seems to be quite happy.

Now they’re not the only celebrity couple to get matching tattoos, with Chrissy Teigen and John Legend and Beyoncé and Jay-Z sharing tattoos as well.

Safe to say, the couple won’t forget about this Valentine’s day present anytime soon.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrities who have pulled off secret weddings.

Comments

Jorunn Nelson
6h ago

For your anniversary, how about tattooing your addresses on your ankles. That way - you'll never lose each other.

Reply
2
IN THIS ARTICLE
