ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Hassan seeks review into misleading student loan claims

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan is calling for an investigation into whether some student loan providers mislead millions of borrowers about their rights if they declare bankruptcy.

The New Hampshire Democrat said Saturday that she’s signed onto a letter with her Senate colleagues seeking a review by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

She cited a recent report from the non-profit Student Borrower Protection Center that found that some lenders offering “non-qualified” loans have misstated the details about how different loans can be discharged through bankruptcy. While qualified student loans can only be discharged due to undue hardship, non-qualified private loans do not carry that requirement.

More than 2 million borrowers with non-qualified loans may not have understood their rights under bankruptcy, according to the senator’s letter.

“Private student loan lenders took advantage of the widespread belief that all private student loans are non-dischargeable in bankruptcy and that lenders marketed their non-qualified education loans under this false pretense,” the Senators wrote in their letter.

The letter urges the CFPB to review the center’s findings and take appropriate action against lenders who aren’t being transparent with borrowers.

Comments / 2

Related
The Associated Press

Business Highlights: March rate hike, Biden on inflation

Fed officials agree on a March rate hike but little else. WASHINGTON (AP) — A worsening inflation picture has touched off a range of opinions from the Federal Reserve’s policymakers about just how fast they should raise interest rates beginning at their next meeting in March. James Bullard, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, reiterated his call for the Fed to take the aggressive step of raising its benchmark short-term rate by a full percentage point by July 1. Esther George, president of the Kansas City Fed, expressed support for a more “gradual” approach. And Mary Daly of the San Francisco Fed declined to commit herself to more than a modest rate hike next month.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

NYC fires more than 1,000 workers over vaccine mandate

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City fired more than a thousand workers who failed to comply with the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, the mayor’s office said Monday. The 1,430 workers who lost their jobs represent less than 1% of the 370,000-person city workforce and are far fewer terminations than expected before a Friday deadline to get the shots.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maggie Hassan
The Associated Press

Insider Q&A: NIH official on testing for infectiousness

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic the U.S. is still grappling with its coronavirus tests: how to improve them and how to make more of them. Dr. Bruce Tromberg of the National Institutes of Health is the top government scientist tasked with solving the nation’s testing woes. He’s in charge of $1.5 billion in congressional funding provided to scale up testing under the Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics, or RadX, initiative.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Student Loans#Ap#Democrat#Cfpb
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

758K+
Followers
389K+
Post
336M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy