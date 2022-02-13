ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Smithfield, RI

Rhode Island post office to be named for fallen soldier

The Associated Press
 1 day ago

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Congress has approved legislation to name a Rhode Island post office after a fallen soldier.

The legislation to name the facility in the Slatersville section of North Smithfield after Spc. Matthew R. Turcotte, which previously passed the U.S. Senate in July, now goes to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law, according to a statement from Rhode Island’s congressional delegation.

Turcotte, a lifelong resident of North Smithfield, was serving with the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team of the 4th Infantry Division when he was killed in August 2017 during a live ammunition training exercise at Fort Carson in Colorado. He was 20 years old. He is survived by his wife, parents and two sisters.

Turcotte joined the Army in 2015 after graduating from North Smithfield High School where he was co-captain of the football team. He was deployed to Kosovo while in the Army.

“We are forever grateful for Matthew’s devoted service to the nation. He died in the line of duty and naming this post office after him is a way to honor and remember him,” U.S. Jack Reed said in a statement.

A formal dedication ceremony at the post office will be scheduled for the spring.

The Associated Press

