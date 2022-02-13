ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shots Fired! Every Time Kanye West Dissed Pete Davidson After Kim Kardashian Romance Started

By Miranda Siwak
 1 day ago
Kanye West and Pete Davidson. Shutterstock (2)

Continuing the feud. As Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson has continued to heat up, her estranged husband, Kanye West, has attacked his ex’s new man on social media and in song.

The Yeezy designer made headlines in February 2022, claiming his Donda 2 partnership with Kid Cudi had been terminated over the Ohio native’s friendship with the Saturday Night Live star.

“Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he’s friends with you know who,” West wrote on lined paper, which he then shared via Instagram in a now-deleted post. “We all speak in Billie [Eilish] language now.”

Cudi, for his part, replied: “Too bad I don’t wanna be on ur album u f—in dinosaur hahaha. Everyone knows I’ve been the best thing about ur albums since I met u. Ima pray for u brother.”

West later doubled down on the pair’s beef when he shared a series of lengthy Instagram disses one day later, even alleging that Davidson — who began dating the Skims mogul in late 2021 — is unable to meet his four children with Kardashian: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

“NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN,” the Illinois native wrote via Instagram one day after his post slamming Kid Cudi, sharing what appeared to be a text message exchange with the Guy Code alum.

Davidson allegedly wrote via text: “As a man, I’d never get [in the] way of your children. That’s a promise. How you guys [go about] raising your kids is your [business] and not mine. I do hope [one] day I can meet them and we [can] all be friends.”

While neither Davidson nor Kardashian immediately addressed the record producer’s claims, West alleged his account had not been “hacked” nor did anyone else post the recent allegations on his feed.

“MY ACCOUNT IS NOT HACKED,” West wrote via Instagram shortly after sharing the text message screenshot, alongside a snap of himself holding up a piece of paper with the date. “I WILL BE AT SUNDAY SERVICE AT NOON AND WILL [be] TAKING NORTH AND SAINT TO THE SUPERBOWL SHORTLY AFTER. [Michael Che] I’LL DOUBLE WHATEVER THEY PAYING YOU JUST SO YOU DONT HAVE TO LOOK AT THAT PAWN EVER AGAIN BIG LOVE.”

The Big Time Adolescence star and the Selfish author were first linked in October 2021, weeks after connecting on the set of SNL.

“Kim and Pete are getting serious. Things have definitely escalated quickly but in a healthy, fun way,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2021. “Right now, they are just enjoying their time together and seeing where things go.”

Ahead of Kardashian’s new romance, she filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. Though she’s moved on, Kardashian hoped the pair could amicably coparent their four children, even referring to herself as West’s “biggest cheerleader” in Vogue’s March 2022 cover story.

“You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be ‘Your dad’s the best.’ … No matter what you’re personally going through,” the KKW Beauty entrepreneur said at the time. “For so long, I did what made other people happy and I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good. … I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s OK to choose you.”

The “Heartless” performer — who has since been linked to Julia Fox — has continued to allege that he wanted his family back together.

Comments / 30

Coby
18h ago

Yes I'm commenting! Please stop paying attention to these people. Why do they matter, are they doing any good for society, nope.

Reply(3)
10
Maribel De Leon
18h ago

all men act like ye when loosing their woman. that's a fact. not an opinion. poor ye. he needs to act like a man. not a looser. 😂😂😂😂😂

Reply(2)
6
Javier Lopez
16h ago

yes Kanye West or what ever your name is? Pete is doing ur wife, but don't worry I don't think he be the last. Get over it....

Reply
4
shefinds

We Still Can't Believe What Pete Davidson Announced After Kanye West Dissed Him On New Track

Seems like the Kardashians aren’t the only ones unamused by Kanye West’s recent behavior, as Pete Davidson has now been forced to take extra measures to guarantee his safety following the release of Ye’s latest track. If you’ll recall, the 44-year-old rapper released his new single, “My Life Was Never Eazy” on Friday, January 14th, and in the song, he literally references the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star by name and threatens to beat him. Ye raps: “God saved me from that crash/ Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s [expletive.]”
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Kim Kardashian named new face of Balenciaga as Kanye’s new girlfriend Julia Fox is accused of aping her style

Julia Fox may want to reconsider her wardrobe after Kim Kardashian was named the new face of Balenciaga. The Uncut Gems actress, 31, who is currently dating Kim’s estranged husband Kanye West, 44, has denied aping Kim’s style after fans started noticing that she and the SKIMS mogal had shared more than just a few fashion moments of late.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You See Kanye West's Latest Post After Social Media Meltdown: ‘Bring Our Family Back Together’

While Kanye ‘Ye’ West has allegedly moved on from his past relationship with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, the 44-year-old rapper has repeatedly taken to social media over the last several months to speak on the mother of his four children. After a since-deleted post last week in which he accused Kardashian of “kidnapping” their kids, West has once again used Instagram to make a public plea to his ex.
RELATIONSHIPS
Power 102.9 NoCo

Amber Rose Comments on Old Tweet Warning Kanye West About the ‘Kartrashians’

Amber Rose may have once had choice words for the harsh comments Kanye West made about her years ago, but she's in a different place now and wants to spread positivity. On Sunday (Jan. 16), Amber addressed a tweet she posted back in 2015, in which she called out both her rapper ex and the family of his then-wife Kim Kardashian. The old tweet began to go viral on social media due to fans bringing it up again following the recent issues between Kanye and Kim, which is why Amber felt compelled to comment on the past tweet now.
CELEBRITIES
