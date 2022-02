The chief executive of Astra has said he is “deeply sorry” after accidentally blowing up for Nasa satellites.Chris Kemp, the head of the company, destroyed four small CubeSats in a failed launch yesterday."We experienced an issue in today’s flight," he tweeted. "I’m deeply sorry we were not able to deliver our customer’s payloads. I’m with the team looking at data, and we will provide more info as soon as we can."We experienced an issue in today's flight. I'm deeply sorry we were not able to deliver our customer's payloads. I'm with the team looking at data, and we will provide...

