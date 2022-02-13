Igork Villegas, Courtesy Palm Beach County Jail.

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man with “Awfuls World” written on his neck in all caps is facing a drug possession charge, filed by PBSO. Ironically, the jail entered the following charge for Igork Villegas into its database in all caps, as well:

“DRUGS-POSSESS – CNTRL SUB WO PRESCRIPTION”

Villegas was taken into custody on Thursday after 7:30 p.m. He was released on Friday on $3,000 bond. A court date is pending.

It was not immediately clear where Villegas, of Boca Entrada Boulevard, was arrested or what specific prescription drug he is accused of possessing. The arrest report continues to be processed.

We did look up “Awful World,” however, and learned that it seems to be a German song available for download.

The article Boca Raton Man With Neck Tattoo Charged With Drug Possession appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com .