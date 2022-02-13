ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Boca Raton Man With Neck Tattoo Charged With Drug Possession

By STAFF REPORT
BOCANEWSNOW
BOCANEWSNOW
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ssjDl_0eDQmBul00
Igork Villegas, Courtesy Palm Beach County Jail.

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man with “Awfuls World” written on his neck in all caps is facing a drug possession charge, filed by PBSO. Ironically, the jail entered the following charge for Igork Villegas into its database in all caps, as well:

“DRUGS-POSSESS – CNTRL SUB WO PRESCRIPTION”

Villegas was taken into custody on Thursday after 7:30 p.m. He was released on Friday on $3,000 bond. A court date is pending.

It was not immediately clear where Villegas, of Boca Entrada Boulevard, was arrested or what specific prescription drug he is accused of possessing. The arrest report continues to be processed.

We did look up “Awful World,” however, and learned that it seems to be a German song available for download.

The article Boca Raton Man With Neck Tattoo Charged With Drug Possession appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com .

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
BOCANEWSNOW

Palm Beach County Teen Missing, PBSO Asks For Tips

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Amira Greene to come forward. Greene, 15, was last seen on Sunday wearing pink scrubs in the Lantana area, according to investigators. Anyone […] The article Palm Beach County Teen Missing, PBSO Asks For Tips appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Delray Beach Woman Jailed On Stalking, Intimidation Charges

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Delray Beach Police Department charged and jailed a local woman on charges of intimidation, aggravated stalking, and burglary. That woman is now free on $9,000 bond. Meghan Micle of Harbor Circle in Delray Beach was taken into custody […] The article Delray Beach Woman Jailed On Stalking, Intimidation Charges appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

PBSO On Scene Of Brightline Train Crash, Death

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) (5:26 PM) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of another Brightline Train crash in Palm Beach County Sunday afternoon. From PBSO: Deputies responded to a vehicle VS Brightline Train at 17th Ave North and […] The article PBSO On Scene Of Brightline Train Crash, Death appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

POLICE: It’s A Good Night To Use Rideshare, As DUI Patrols Increase

Police Across Palm Beach County Traditionally Increase DUI Patrols, Arrests On “Super Sunday.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s a good night to use Uber or Lyft. Several area police departments tell BocaNewsNow.com that DUI patrols will increase tonight in the hours leading up […] The article POLICE: It’s A Good Night To Use Rideshare, As DUI Patrols Increase appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Boca Raton, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Boca Raton, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Bicyclist Struck, Killed By Car, Cops Claim Marsy’s Law To Shield Identity

Police Withold Identity Of Victim, Claiming “Marsy’s Law,” Yet Ask For Information About Crash… Is Family Preventing Police Department From Investigating? BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher UPDATE: 8:05 PM — Boca Police, acknowledging the points we made below, just provided BocaNewsNow.com with the following statement: “The victim is a 66-year-old female. At this […] The article Boca Raton Bicyclist Struck, Killed By Car, Cops Claim Marsy’s Law To Shield Identity appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

LAWSUIT CLAIM: Child Spin Cyclist Injured At Ride Delray Due To Negligence

Minor Allegedly Critically Injured After Falling From Spin Bike. Child Wasn’t Trained To Use Equipment, Says Suit… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A lawsuit just filed in Palm Beach County Circuit Court alleges that Spin Of South Florida, also known as ”Ride Delray/Purecyle” was […] The article LAWSUIT CLAIM: Child Spin Cyclist Injured At Ride Delray Due To Negligence appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCA BUSINESS BURGLAR BUSTED IN BROWARD

Identified, Arrested… Allegedly Responsible For More Than Ten Burglaries In Boca Raton. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says is responsible for a series of business burglaries in and around Boca Raton was just arrested in Broward […] The article BOCA BUSINESS BURGLAR BUSTED IN BROWARD appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Parkland’s Issac Grossman Sentenced To Federal Prison For Elder Scam

BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Parkland resident Isaac Grossman, 47, is heading to federal prison for more than seven years after pleading guilty to taking part in an elder-fraud scheme. The United States Department of Justice issued the following advisory: (Grossman directed) an elder fraud scheme in which he […] The article Parkland’s Issac Grossman Sentenced To Federal Prison For Elder Scam appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PARKLAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Tattoos#Drugs#Metrodesk Media#Pbso#German
BOCANEWSNOW

SIRENS: Dead In Pheasant Walk, Hard Fall In Cemetery, Overdose In Mission Bay

You Heard Sirens On Friday. We Know Where They Went. ™ BY: BREAKING NEWS DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) (Sirens™ is a trademark of MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Dead in Pheasant Walk, Overdose in Mission Bay, Hard Fall At Cemetary. The following is a selection of emergency […] The article SIRENS: Dead In Pheasant Walk, Hard Fall In Cemetery, Overdose In Mission Bay appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SHOOTING: Tri-Rail Locked Down After Shooting At Congress Station

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — One man was shot and another is being questioned following a Thursday night shooting at the Tri-Rail station on Congress Avenue in Delray Beach. According to Delray Beach Police: “(We) are investigating a shooting that happened at the Tri-Rail […] The article SHOOTING: Tri-Rail Locked Down After Shooting At Congress Station appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

GUILTY: Anti-Masker Hauled From Einstein Bagels In West Boca Raton Convicted

WATCH THE VIDEO. READ THE JURY FORM. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Anti-Masker Cindy Falco-DiCorrado, hauled from the Einstein Bagles in West Boca Raton last January when she refused to wear a mask, is now guilty of trespass and resisting arrest. The incident, more […] The article GUILTY: Anti-Masker Hauled From Einstein Bagels In West Boca Raton Convicted appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Gorgeous Photos Of Car Fire On Turnpike At Boynton Beach Blvd.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Mixes Setting Sun And Smoke For Spectacular Pics… BY: BREAKING NEWS DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — We know it’s strange to say photos of a car fire are gorgeous, but we have to say the photos provided by Palm Beach County […] The article Gorgeous Photos Of Car Fire On Turnpike At Boynton Beach Blvd. appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Tattoo
BOCANEWSNOW

POOL REPORT: These Boca, Delray, Boynton Swimming Pools Are “Unsatisfactory” Says Inspector

Is Your Community Swimming Pool Safe? These Pools Have Problems… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The following swimming pools have been rated “unsatisfactory” by Florida Department of Health inspectors conducting inspections over the past several days. The Villas of Northwoods At Hunters Run, Boynton […] The article POOL REPORT: These Boca, Delray, Boynton Swimming Pools Are “Unsatisfactory” Says Inspector appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Dog Uses Boca Raton Town Center Mall As Bathroom, Caught On Camera

BOCA RUDETON™: Woman Walks Dog In Mall, Dog Leaves Gross Gift For All. WATCH THE VIDEO. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — In the latest installment of our never-ending series featuring Boca Raton residents and guests treating their dogs as children, a woman took her […] The article Dog Uses Boca Raton Town Center Mall As Bathroom, Caught On Camera appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

MURDER ON I-95: Who Killed Man In Palm Beach County?

Christopher Maasen Investigation Nearly One Year Old. Detectives Again Ask For Tips… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office are again asking you to think about what you saw or what you heard on February 19th, 2021, […] The article MURDER ON I-95: Who Killed Man In Palm Beach County? appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

HOTEL SAFETY ISSUE? “The Boca Raton” Warned By State Inspector

Are Balconies At The Former “Boca Resort” Safe? State Says No Proof At Time Of Visit… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The hotel formerly known as The Boca Resort, but now known by the pretentious name of “The Boca Raton,” was just cited by […] The article HOTEL SAFETY ISSUE? “The Boca Raton” Warned By State Inspector appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Delaire Country Club Gives In, Claims It Settled COVID Rules Lawsuit

But Palm Beach County Clerk Reports Case Filed By Homeowners Is Still Open, As HOA President Writes Delaire Fears Lawsuit Expense. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — In what legal observers call a “bizarre” email, the President of Delaire Country Club claims that the HOA […] The article Delaire Country Club Gives In, Claims It Settled COVID Rules Lawsuit appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SIRENS: Trauma at Sunrise Park Elementary, Dangerous Powerlines, West Delray Crash

You Heard Sirens On Wednesday. We Know Where They Went. ™ BY: BREAKING NEWS DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) (Sirens™ is a trademark of MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A traumatic injury at Sunrise Park Elementary School, a crash at 441 and Cabernet Drive, and powerlines down in […] The article SIRENS: Trauma at Sunrise Park Elementary, Dangerous Powerlines, West Delray Crash appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Man Claims Violent Assault And Rape At Marriott, Sues

Plaintiff Says Police Found Him Unconscious And With Pants Down In West Palm Beach Marriott Parking Lot. CLAIM: Marriott Told Police It Has No Security Cameras In Parking Lot… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Palm Beach County man is suing Marriott International […] The article Man Claims Violent Assault And Rape At Marriott, Sues appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

COVID ANTIVIRAL PILLS AVAILABLE IN PALM BEACH COUNTY

Palm Beach County Health Care District Providing Two Types Of Antiviral Pills. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Certain patients experiencing the early effects of COVID-19 may now be eligible for COVID-19 antiviral medication provided by the Health Care District of Palm Beach County. The […] The article COVID ANTIVIRAL PILLS AVAILABLE IN PALM BEACH COUNTY appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton, FL
33K+
Followers
4K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.

 https://bocanewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy