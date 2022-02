Memphis Police Crime Scene Tape Memphis Police crime scene tape. (WHBQ)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured.

Officers responded just after 1 p.m. Sunday to a shooting in the 4100 block of Rainwood Drive.

Officials said one man was found shot and taken to Regional One in critical condition.

There is no suspect information and it is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

