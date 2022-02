Spend any time in Texas during winter and you will learn to appreciate this most unpredictable of seasons. In South Texas, where I come from, the wind comes roaring off the immense warm bath of the Gulf, beckoning parrots to squawk in pecan trees. Thousands of grackles hold court over the heads of shoppers in H-E-B parking lots, and are made melancholy by the vast, desolate sky tinged with blue-grey. During this time, the palate craves the tastes and textures of warmer seasons. When the north wind rustles the ebony and anacahuita trees of my hometown of Harlingen, it is time to make caldo.

