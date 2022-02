I totally get it. Who wants to be boiled alive? This crab in New York picked up a knife in a last-ditch attempt to avoid a painful, yet delicious fate. Known as the Adorable Chef on TikTok, Chef Adora Penn posted the video, which has now gone viral. In it, you can see the crab with a pretty substantial-sized knife in its clutches as she picks it up with tongs. Unfortunately, the crab drops the knife before heading into a huge pot of boiling water.

