We are back in Charlottesville, and the inevitable has happened. Despite the high rates of COVID-19 vaccinations for students and faculty, the virus has continued to spread. With the contagious nature of the omicron variant — which spreads approximately 2.7 to 3.7 times faster than the delta variant — it is likely that more students and faculty will be infected. The question is not if the virus will continue to spread, but how we will deal with it.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 22 HOURS AGO