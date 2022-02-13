NWA humane society provides free pet food

Rizzo is an American Bulldog/Mix, he is 56 pounds, almost 5 years old, he likes to hang in the pool on hot days, and on cold days curl up by the fireplace. He is quite a loving companion and really loves to spend time with people. He prefers to be in a home where someone can be with him often and love on him unconditionally. His favorite game is fetch or finding the squeaker inside those dog toys he loves so much. If you are looking for a busy companion to enjoy this wonderful life, he’s your happy guy! He knows many commands and would love to show them off to his new adopter. His adoption fee is $75.00! If you’d like to set up a time to meet Rizzo, contact Heartland Humane Society in Yankton at (605)664-4244, or check out their website at heartlandhumanesociety.net.

PETS ・ 14 DAYS AGO