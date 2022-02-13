ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

NWA humane society provides free pet food

nwahomepage.com
 1 day ago

www.nwahomepage.com

onfocus.news

South Wood County Humane Society Pet of the Week: Chandler

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (OnFocus) – Hey there, my name is Chandler. I came to SWCHS because I was wandering around looking for a home, and they thought they’d help me out. My background is a bit of a mystery, but I certainly enjoy being in the company of people! Due to some behaviors that I am working on, I would do best in a home with no dogs, and no children under the age of 13.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
middlesboronews.com

Free pet food offered through animal shelter group

Friends of the Bell County Animal Shelter is hosting a free pet food drive with no income restrictions. Chewy.com, in part with The Humane Society of the United States, donated a truckload to help bring free pet food to those who need it. According to Chewy.com, “Since 2012, we’ve donated more than $97 million in products to ensure that shelter and rescue animals get the quality care they deserve.”
MIDDLESBORO, KY
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Homeless pets at Cedar Bend Humane Society hope to feel the love

WATERLOO — Cedar Bend Humane Society hopes to help homeless pets feel the love this month with several promotions. From 4 p.m. Monday to 4 p.m. Tuesday, CBHS is auctioning over 30 individually crafted Valentine’s Day cards created by the Piccadilly Pearls of Piccadilly Stampin’. Every one-of-a-kind card is handmade. Cards will be mailed immediately to the winning bidders.
WATERLOO, IA
wwnytv.com

Humane Society: Maggie & Bella, better together

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The folks at the Lewis County Humane Society would love to have Maggie (pictured) and her longtime friend Bella adopted together. Eight-year-old Bella, a cocker spaniel, is recovering from surgery, so shelter manager Amber Zehr left her on the 7 News studio guest couch while 13-year-old Maggie, a heeler, took the spotlight.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
texomashomepage.com

Wilbarger Humane Society: Meet Peabody!

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Peabody is a playful 9-month old cream and white domestic shorthair who is looking for a forever home. Peabody is good with other cats, kids, and dogs. If you’re interested in adopting Peabody, call the Wilbarger Humane Society at (940) 552-5373. You can fill...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pet Tales: Free pet food distribution set for Valentine's Day

To help “spread the love” on Valentine’s Day, free dog food will be given away by Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh at its North Side shelter from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday. The special “Hearts and Paws” event is scheduled “to make sure that no dog...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ksgf.com

Humane Society Of Missouri Rescues 57 Dogs

Over 50 dogs were rescued in Newton County on Tuesday. According to the Humane Society of Missouri, its Animal Cruelty task force rescued several different breeds including corgis, German shepherds and border collies. The group says carcasses of cats and other unidentifiable animals were found on the property. KY3 reports...
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
13abc.com

Toledo Humane Society opening public vet clinic

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A lot of us consider our pets part of the family, so making sure they get good vet care is a top priority. The Toledo Humane Society is opening a new clinic to help fill a gap in one part of town. It’s going into the same building as a vet clinic that served the community for decades. That clinic closed in 2020 when the former owner died. The new clinic will open in the coming weeks.
TOLEDO, OH
nwahomepage.com

What will the endemic stage of COVID-19 look like?

PUBLIC HEALTH
mitchellnow.com

“RIZZO” THE DOG! (HEARTLAND HUMANE SOCIETY)

Rizzo is an American Bulldog/Mix, he is 56 pounds, almost 5 years old, he likes to hang in the pool on hot days, and on cold days curl up by the fireplace. He is quite a loving companion and really loves to spend time with people. He prefers to be in a home where someone can be with him often and love on him unconditionally. His favorite game is fetch or finding the squeaker inside those dog toys he loves so much. If you are looking for a busy companion to enjoy this wonderful life, he’s your happy guy! He knows many commands and would love to show them off to his new adopter. His adoption fee is $75.00! If you’d like to set up a time to meet Rizzo, contact Heartland Humane Society in Yankton at (605)664-4244, or check out their website at heartlandhumanesociety.net.
PETS
WEHT/WTVW

Warrick Humane Society hosting “Doggie Date Weekend”

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – Man’s best friend is looking for a furever love connection on Valentine’s Day weekend. Doggie Date Weekend will be hosted by the Warrick Humane Society (WHS) starting on February 11. Doggie Date Weekend will allow anyone to be a dog’s date for the weekend. Prospective matchmakers can fill out an adoption […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
MyStateline.com

Let’s Try It!: Tamalitoz with PAWS Humane Society

Let’s Try It!: Bonnie from PAWS Humane Society in Rockford is here tonight to try some Tamalitoz, and tell us all about the Fur Ball! The last day to buy tickets is this Friday, head to pawshs.org/2022-fb-tickets now to get yours!
ROCKFORD, IL
kiss951.com

Humane Society Of Charlotte Moving Into Upgraded Facility This Spring

The Humane Society of Charlotte has outgrown its longtime home on Toomey Avenue. Almost one year after breaking ground at its next address, the Humane Society is close to moving in. According to Business North Carolina, the upgraded facility along Berryhill Avenue on Charlotte’s west side should be ready in late April or early May.
CHARLOTTE, NC

