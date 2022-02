Rafael Nadal silenced all of his critics when he pipped Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer to become the first man to win 21 Grand Slam titles. Nadal was up against the current World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev in the finals of the 2022 Australian Open and with odds stacked up against him, Nadal made one for the ages comeback when he came from 2-sets down to win the last 3 sets and clinch the finals and also his 21st major.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO