ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Tom Holland’s ‘Uncharted’ Kicks Off at International Box Office With $21.5 Million

By Rebecca Rubin
Variety
Variety
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mc96Y_0eDQj2Iw00

Click here to read the full article.

Mere months after Tom Holland ignited box office charts with “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the 25-year-old British actor is swinging back to movie theater marquees with “ Uncharted .”

Ahead of its domestic debut on Feb. 18, Sony’s big-screen adaptation of its popular video game series opened at the international box office to a solid $21.5 million from 15 overseas markets.

“Uncharted” had the biggest start in the United Kingdom, landing in first place with $6.4 million. The movie also touched down in Spain with $3.5 million, Russia with $4.5 million and Ukraine with $1.3 million. In the Middle East, “Uncharted” collected $4 million, including $1.3 million from Saudi Arabia and $1.2 million from the United Arab Emirates. Compared to pandemic-era blockbusters, “Uncharted” is tracking 12% above “Eternals,” 18% above “Black Widow” and 21% higher than “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” at similar points in their theatrical rollouts.

Along with the U.S. and Canada, the film opens next week in Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico and South Korea. It carries a $120 million price tag.

“Uncharted,” in which Holland stars as dashing treasure hunter Nathan Drake, will be a huge (and important) test of the actor’s big-screen appeal out of his alter ego as Spider-Man. Movies based on video games tend to be hit-or-miss at the box office, so Holland is going to be key in the success or disappointment of “Uncharted.” Fresh off “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which recently crossed $1.8 billion at the global box office, Holland has begot plenty of good-will from audiences. And, if you look up “charm offensive” in the dictionary, there may or may not be a picture of Holland’s face. He’s hoping to draw audiences at a time when movie theater attendance has been spotty at best for anything that doesn’t involve Marvel superheroes.

Directed by Ruben Fleischer (“Venom”), the globe-trotting “Uncharted” follows Nathan Drake and his wisecracking partner Sully (Mark Wahlberg) as they embark on a death-defying quest to uncover the greatest treasure never found. Complicating matters, the fearless explorers are racing against two baddies (played by Antonio Banderas and Tati Gabrielle) to locate the fabled fortunes. Think “Indiana Jones,” but as a zoomer.

Elsewhere at the international box office, several Hollywood movies, including “Death on the Nile” and “Marry Me,” opened to varying degrees of success (by COVID-19 standards).

Director Kenneth Branagh’s “Death on the Nile,” a star-studded murder mystery from Disney and 20th Century Studios, earned $20.7 million from 47 overseas territories. Top markets were Russia ($2.5 million), the United Kingdom ($2.4 million) and Italy ($2.1 million). In North America, “Death on the Nile” debuted at No. 1 with $12.8 million for a global tally of $33.5 million. Since the whodunit — which follows renowned detective Hercule Poirot (Branagh) as he attempts to solve a murder aboard a glamorous river cruise in Egypt — cost $90 million to produce, “Death on the Nile” has a rocky voyage to profitability and will heavily rely on international ticket sales to get out of the red.

Universal’s romantic comedy “Marry Me,” starring Jennifer Lopez as a musical superstar who weds a total stranger (played by Owen Wilson) at her concert, collected a paltry $8.5 million from 65 foreign markets. Combined with its $8 million start at the domestic box office, “Marry Me” has generated $16.5 million worldwide to date. Though it’s not a great start, the movie carries a $23 million price tag, so it shouldn’t have too much trouble at least breaking even.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Box Office: ‘Death on the Nile’ Sails to No. 1 as Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Marry Me’ Hits Wrong Note

Click here to read the full article. “Death on the Nile” collected $12.8 million in its opening weekend. Those ticket sales wouldn’t buy enough Champagne to fill the Nile, but they are sufficient to lead domestic box office charts. The star-studded murder mystery, from Disney and 20th Century Studios, arrived on par with expectations, which had projected a three-day tally around $11 million to $14 million from 3,280 North American theaters. But “Death on the Nile” cost a hefty $90 million to produce — not to mention the additional costs the film racked up across several pandemic-related delays — meaning it...
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Death on the Nile’ Scores $1.1 Million in Previews, Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Marry Me’ Lands $525,000

Click here to read the full article. “Death on the Nile,” the latest cinematic take on Agatha Christie’s famed murder mystery novel, is sailing to the top of box office charts. The star-studded whodunit, from Disney and 20th Century Studios, picked up $1.1 million from 3,280 North American theaters in preview screenings. Through Sunday, “Death on the Nile” is on track to collect $11 million to $14 million. Super Bowl Sunday, usually the biggest TV event of the year, has traditionally led to lighter movie theater attendance, and this weekend’s matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals looks to be...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Crown’ Producer Andy Harries Succeeds David Puttnam as Film London Executive Task Force Chair

Click here to read the full article. Left Bank Pictures’ CEO Andy Harries will take over as the new chair of the Film London Executive Task Force this month. Harries, whose company produces “The Crown” among other high-end dramas, succeeds the inaugural chair, Lord David Puttnam, who has been in the role since 2004. Harries established Left Bank Pictures in 2007; Sony Pictures Television acquired the company in 2012. The Film London Executive Task Force is comprised of stakeholders from both the screen industry, including Netflix, Channel 4 and The Production Guild, and the public sector, such as the Metropoliton Police. Its aim...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Antonio Banderas
Person
Kenneth Branagh
Person
Owen Wilson
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Tati Gabrielle
TVGuide.com

The Best Movies Leaving Netflix This Month (February 2022)

Watch movies like Good Time, Terminator 2, and Labyrinth before they leave Netflix. Netflix giveth in the form of a torrent of new content every single month, but Netflix also taketh away as titles expire from the streaming service. Netflix invests heavily on exclusive originals you won't find anywhere else, but the truth is that a lot of the stuff worth watching on Netflix is licensed from elsewhere. The best movies on Netflix are almost always older movies that may be removed from the service at any given time. So that's why it's important to watch them before they expire. Who knows when you'll get the chance to watch them for the price of a streaming service subscription again?
MOVIES
Popculture

Dakota Johnson Will Reportedly Play Sony's First Marvel Female Super Hero

Dakota Johnson is reportedly in talks to star in Sony Pictures' first Marvel movie centering on a female character in the Spider-Man universe, but it's not who anyone may have expected. Instead of playing a character like Black Cat or even Spider-Woman, Sony wants to cast her as Madame Web. Although Sony only has screen rights to Spider-Man-related characters, the studio has found surprising success lately with the Venom movies and its collaborations with Disney's Marvel Studios to bring Spidey to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uncharted#Video Game#Canada#British
epicstream.com

Doctor Strange 2: Key Details About Tom Cruise's Iron Man Reportedly Revealed

The Tom Cruise MCU rumors continue to spread. We're still a few months away from the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness but the upcoming film top-billed by Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen already has the rumor mill spinning. As it stands, a lot of speculation surrounds the project — from rumors of the X-Men appearing to Wanda Maximoff serving as the big bad but the topic that has everyone talking as of late is Tom Cruise's alleged involvement in the film.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Proves Avengers: Endgame Missed by Not Including Defenders in Portals Scene

The most popular movie of the pandemic era box office tied three separate franchises together within the span of a single feature-length. film. Spider-Man: No Way Home not only included Tom Holland's Peter Parker, a character that typically resides in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it packed in Tobey Maguire's web-slinger from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man world and Andrew Garfield's beloved character from Marc Webb's Amazing Spider-Man franchise. The movie's a beautiful amalgamation of things ever wanted from a live-action Spider-Verse flick and frankly, it proves just how much Avengers: Endgame missed out on not including Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and the rest of the Defenders.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Brazil
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Spain
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Netflix
IndieWire

Oscars 2022: Best Picture Predictions

The 2021-2022 season brought a feast, as studios (finally!) unleashed their best stuff for the big screen. But the new box office isn’t the old box office, and with less time in theaters, movies don’t have the same cultural impact. Movies with big budgets and established stars are adapting to the multi-platform universe: Studios and streamers spent heavily on costly spectacles that were often available online at the same time as theaters, or shortly after release. Did that make a day-and-date space epic like “Dune” feel less special? Apparently not: the movie scored ten Oscar nominations. Denis Villeneuve’s visually spectacular $165-million...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Tom Holland Confirms It Was Andrew Garfield’s Idea to Recreate the Pointing ‘Spider-Man’ Meme

Sometimes it takes three times the Spidey sense to make a record-breaking blockbuster. Tom Holland confirmed during a conversation Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield for Deadline that “Spider-Man: No Way Home” had a special, lightning-in-the-bottle magic from the start. “I always knew this film would be loved around the world,” Holland said, “but I didn’t think it would be quite as massive.” Holland called playing Spider-Man alongside fellow MCU alums Maguire and Garfield a “playful” process. “It was so collaborative,” Holland said, before adding, “From [Garfield] cracking Tobey’s back to [him] coming up with the idea of pointing at us, it was...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Peter Dinklage Said the Seven Dwarfs Are an Insult, but the Reality Is More Complex

Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has made a point of refusing to take stereotypical roles commonly reserved for little people (LP), but he’s never been one to address the challenges that he and other LP actors face in Hollywood. That changed during an interview on Marc Maron’s January 24 “WTF” podcast. During a conversation regarding Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Dinklage praised Disney for casting a Latina actress as Snow White but condemned them for continuing to present what he believed were outdated stereotypes. “Literally no offense to anything, but I was sort of taken aback,”...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

X-Men Actor Kodi Smit-McPhee Declines Huge Marvel Offer from Sony

That would've been a pretty good casting. There's no denying that Marvel has become a juggernaut and a true force to be reckoned with in the film industry with the existence of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Sony's own Spider-Man film property. We've also confirmed that both universes can actually collide with one another thanks to the whole multiverse concept but despite that, Sony is still pretty determined to establish their own shared universe featuring a who's who of characters from the Spidey mythos.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
MOVIES
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

49K+
Followers
47K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy