Richland County, OH

Richland County Sheriff's Office investigates death at jail

By Courtney Shaw
 1 day ago
The Richland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death at the jail.

Deputies were called to the jail around 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

When they arrived, a 43-year-old man was found unresponsive with a sheet around his neck hanging in the shower.

Deputies removed the sheet and performed life-saving measures.

He was transported to the Ohio Health Mansfield ER but died around 12:15 p.m. on Sunday.

Deputies are continuing to investigate the incident.

Jess Williams
23h ago

it's because Richland county don't take mental issues serious they make fun of people that come into jail especially if you have mental issues and have addiction I been there Its happened to me I know several people it's happened too and I've seen it with my own eyes it's awful. I know when I went in I asked to get my meds and it took them almost 3 weeks just for me to talk to nurse to get meds I am prescribed I had my bottles on me so they would have seen cuz they go through all your stuff. Richland county jail workers and the sheriff's and also out police department fail people like us and making fun of people isn't cool gosh I can't imagine how bad it is now cuz it's been a while since I was in there and I know how they did me. prayers go out to his family it's very sad very very sad

