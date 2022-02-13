Richland County Sheriff's Office investigates death at jail

The Richland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death at the jail.

Deputies were called to the jail around 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

When they arrived, a 43-year-old man was found unresponsive with a sheet around his neck hanging in the shower.

Deputies removed the sheet and performed life-saving measures.

He was transported to the Ohio Health Mansfield ER but died around 12:15 p.m. on Sunday.

Deputies are continuing to investigate the incident.