LOOK: Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow arrives at Super Bowl LVI looking clean

Cincinnati Benglas quarterback Joe Burrow is looking to end his sophomore campaign in epic fashion with his team taking on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI Sunday afternoon.

The former Heisman winner has his Bengals on the brink of their first ever championship. He’s seen as the future face of NFL quarterbacks following the retirements of Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger .

With Cincinnati currently 4.5-point underdogs , there’s a lot of pressure on the 25-year-old “Joey Franchise.”

You wouldn’t know that with how he looked entering SoFi Stadium in Southern California in the lead-up to Super Bowl LVI. The dude looked clean as heck. Check out what Mr. Burrow decided to wear.

And another view.

Burrow promised us he’d come in with a look. He didn’t disappoint. That’s Walter White meets Cam Newton right there. Just all sorts of epic.

Pressure doesn’t seem to be too much for Joe Burrow leading up to Super Bowl LVI

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) answers questions from the press during in-person availability, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Drake Stadium on the UCLA campus in Los Angeles. The Cincinnati Bengals are set to face off against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 56 (Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK). Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl 56 In Person Availablity Feb 11 0399

“We’ve proven to everyone if you underestimate us, we’re going to beat you.” Joe Burrow to reporters (February 12, 2022)

Burrow and the Bengals have done just that. After defeating the Las Vegas Raiders in the AFC Wild Card Playoffs, this up-and-coming team took out the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs as road underdogs leading up to Sunday’s Super Bowl.

In particular, taking out the two-time defending conference champion Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game was an eye-opening accomplishment. Cincinnati found itself 21-3 late in the second quarter before pulling off a 27-24 overtime win. Burrow completely outplayed former NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes in the process.

If Burrow’s on-field play Sunday meets his suit game, look for the youngster to earn Super Bowl MVP honors and lead his Bengals to a first ever title. That’s for sure.

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NFL rumors

More must-reads: