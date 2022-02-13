ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Luján plans return to Senate in weeks for Supreme Court vote

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IuNLK_0eDQipvJ00

Democratic Sen. Ben Ray Luján, who is recovering from a stroke in January, says he plans to be back at work in “just a few short weeks” to vote on President Joe Biden s forthcoming Supreme Court nominee.

In a video released Sunday by his office, the New Mexico senator said he is at the University of New Mexico Hospital after surgery to relieve pressure on his brain and soon will go to an inpatient rehabilitation facility for "a few more weeks.”

“I’m doing well. I’m strong. I’m back on the road to recovery, and I’m going to make a full recovery,” the 49-year-old Luján said in the video, which showed him seated next to two of his doctors. “I’m going to walk out of here, I’m going to beat this, and I’m going to be stronger once I come out.”

"Now I’m proud to report, then I’ll be back on the floor of the United States Senate in just a few short weeks to vote on important legislation and to consider a Supreme Court nominee,” he added.

According to his office, the Luján began experiencing dizziness and fatigue on Jan. 27 and checked himself into a hospital in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Luján was transferred to the hospital in Albuquerque for further evaluation and treatment.

His absence from the Senate came as Biden considers a nominee to replace the retiring Justice Stephen G. Breyer. Biden has said he wants to announce a pick by the end of February.

In a 50-50 Senate, Luján's vote would be critical if Democrats wanted to confirm Biden's nominee without the help of Republicans

“Rest assured, New Mexicans can know they will have a voice and a vote during this process,” Luján said in the video. “That has never changed.”

Comments / 0

Related
bunewsservice.com

What’s going on with the Supreme Court justices?

When Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement on Jan. 27, President Joe Biden said he would honor his campaign promise to nominate a Black woman to the highest court in the United States. If Biden upholds his promise, and she is approved by the Senate, she will be...
BOSTON, MA
HuffingtonPost

Democrats Fear Supreme Court Will Deal Another Blow To Voting Rights Act

WASHINGTON ― Democrats are sounding the alarm on the remaining federal protections for voting rights, fearing the Supreme Court may completely hollow out the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and deal another blow to electoral representation of racial minorities nationwide. The fears follow the Supreme Court’s decision on Monday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Washington Post

Biden talks Supreme Court timing with Democratic senators

Democratic senators urged President Biden on Thursday to announce his Supreme Court nomination as soon as possible, and Biden signaled he was moving quickly, as he and his party prepare for a potentially bitter confirmation battle that Democrats hope galvanizes their supporters. “We encouraged him to do it the right...
CONGRESS & COURTS
kvrr.com

Senate G.O.P. leader opposes U.S. attorney nominee for Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – Opposition from the Senate’s top Republican to President Joe Biden’s nominee for Minnesota’s U.S. attorney complicates his path to swift confirmation. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell wrote to nominee Andrew Luger this week to express concerns after a man was sentenced to 10 years below the recommended maximum for setting a deadly fire during the violent demonstrations that followed the police killing of George Floyd.
MINNESOTA STATE
Antelope Valley Press

A peaceful Supreme Court confirmation, for a change

Those who make political predictions tend to end up with egg on their face, but I’ll make one anyway: The confirmation of a new justice to replace Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court will not become another of the bitter showdowns that the nominations of Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, and Brett Kavanaugh turned into.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Ray Luján
Person
Joe Biden
WFMY NEWS2

North Carolina Supreme Court votes against new voting maps

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Supreme Court has voted against new voting maps lawmakers passed last year. The maps were passed in November and strongly favored Republicans, with the party slated to win 10 or 11 of the 14 U.S. House seats up for grabs in the 2022 election. The new state House and Senate maps also gave Republicans a better chance of securing veto-proof majorities.
CONGRESS & COURTS
wunc.org

NC Supreme Court strikes down GOP redistricting plans, lawmakers have 2 weeks to draw new maps

The North Carolina Supreme Court has overturned congressional and legislative district maps drawn by Republicans who control the General Assembly. In the 4-3 decision, justices found Republicans crossed the line in drawing maps that would give them solid majorities in the state Legislature as well as in North Carolina's congressional delegation — not just in the short-term but for the entire decade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

AOC tells Schumer to make Sinema's life 'as difficult as possible' after moderate who killed Build Back Better and Biden's voting rights plan complained Senate votes were too slow

Squad member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took aim at centrist Sen. Kyrsten Sinema on Wednesday, calling on party leadership to make her life as difficult as possible - highlighting the bitter divide among Democrats over their direction. Sinema has become a hate figure for the left of the party for blocking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democratic#Democrats#Republicans#New Mexicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
uticaphoenix.net

Biden: Want advice of Senate on Supreme Court pick

President Joe Biden met at the White House with Senate Judiciary Committee leaders Tuesday as Democrats look to gain GOP support for the president’s Supreme Court nominee — a steep challenge in a Senate that is been sharply and bitterly divided. (Feb. 1) AP.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

The Independent

500K+
Followers
170K+
Post
233M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy