Public Safety

British Airways cabin crew member found dead on the street in Johannesburg

By Thomas Kingsley
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

A police investigation has been launched after a British Airways crew member was found dead on a South African street.

Robert Gay, 52, was found dead hours after flying from London Heathrow to Johannesburg and going out for a night out in town with colleagues.

According to reports he was found displaying “no visible injuries.”

Detectives in the city, where violent crime is high, are investigating Mr Gay’s cause of death.

A source close to the investigation told the Daily Mail : “It appears he was walking back to crew hotel and got separated from his friends and was found dead at 4am on 5 February.

“It is suspected that the cause of death was a heart attack, although the full post mortem results are awaited.”

Colleagues and friends have begun paying tribute to the crew member.

“We had a wonderful evening with steak and wine and put the world to rights reminiscing about the good ol’ BA days,” one colleague wrote on Facebook, adding: “So shocked and saddened that you’re gone Rob. You truly were one of the nicest, kindest and most interesting gentleman I’ve ever had the pleasure of meeting.”

A spokesperson for British Airways said: “We’re deeply saddened by this news and our thoughts and sincere condolences are with our colleague’s family and friends at this sad time.

“We’re providing support to all of our colleagues that may be affected by this sad news.”

The Foreign and Commonwealth office said: “We are providing consular assistance following the death of a British man in South Africa.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

