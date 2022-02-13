ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin, Singapore FX, Binance, UK Fintech Growth, XRP: Editor's Pick

By Ben Myers
financemagnates.com
 1 day ago

With February in full swing, let's take a look back at the biggest news stories from the worlds of Forex, Fintech and Crypto in our best of the week segment. UK’s Fintech Sector Attracts $37.3 Billion Worth of Investments in 2021. Finance Magnates covered this week's release of...

www.financemagnates.com

financemagnates.com

Talking Online Trading, Crypto, Blockchain, and Football Sponsorships

Football sponsorship investment by online trading platforms and crypto & blockchain businesses is booming! The brand sectors combined spending $277m on football sponsorship in 2021/22 (+295% year-on-year increase), making them the 5th biggest spender, with only mainstream financial services, betting, airlines and automotive brands spending more. Finance Magnates speaks with...
MARKETS
financemagnates.com

Canadian Bitcoin ETFs Hold More than 62,000 BTC

North America is dominating today’s crypto market as Canadian Bitcoin ETFs are gaining popularity among investors. According to Glassnode’s latest data, three Bitcoin ETFs trading in Canada collectively hold around 62,628 BTC. Purpose ETF, the largest Bitcoin ETF in Canada, has nearly 30,000 BTC under management. The number...
MARKETS
MarketRealist

When Is the Digital Euro Coming Out? Central Banks Embrace Blockchain

Globally, central banks are looking at sovereign-backed digital currencies amid the rising popularity of digital assets. China has been among the pioneers when it comes to digital currency. When is the digital euro coming out?. Article continues below advertisement. Regulators globally have different views of digital assets. While some countries...
MARKETS
The Independent

Bitcoin news – live: BTC price steady but crypto experts predict ‘$10 trillion earthquake’

The price of bitcoin has seen a steady start to the week, though some crypto analysts have predicted a volatile few weeks ahead.After a strong start to February, which saw the cryptocurrency recover from six-month lows at the beginning of 2022, BTC has settled in the $41,000 to $45,000 range.Other leading cryptocurrencies have also been relatively stable, with Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB) and Cardano (ADA) all shifting by less than 1 per cent on Monday.This period of calm could soon be disrupted after reports emerged that BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, is planning to offer crypto trading to its clients.Forbes commentator Billy Bambrough described the potential arrival of BlackRock into the crypto space as a “$10 trillion earthquake”, which could herald a new era of price volatility and record market movements.You can follow all the latest news, market analysis and expert price predictions right here.
MARKETS
FOXBusiness

Cryptocurrency market lower, Bitcoin trading at about $42,000

Cryptocurrency was trading lower across the board early Monday morning. Bitcoin was down 0.70%, trading at approximately $42,020, while Ethereum was down more than 2.2% trading at $2,850, Coindesk reported. Dogecoin was also down, trading at 14.4 cents, down 1.40%. Last week, the report said, Bitcoin was trading at more...
INCOME TAX
financemagnates.com

Profiting in a Crypto Winter: Stablecoins, Altcoins, and DeFi Staking

It’s been a rocky few weeks for the crypto market. Since Bitcoin rallied to an all-time high above $69,000 in November, it’s slumped by almost 50%, dragging other lower cap coins along with it. Various factors, including an over-exhausted market, Omicron-related anxiety, and the Federal Reserve’s signal that it plans to hike interest rates, have fueled the idea that crypto is entering its next winter.
MARKETS
financemagnates.com

Chinese Online Broker Futu Gets Singapore Trading Approval

Futu Holdings Limited, a popular online brokerage and wealth management platform based in China, has announced that its Singapore subsidiary, Futu Singapore Pte. Ltd., has obtained approvals-in-principle (AIP) to serve as a Depository Agent of The Central Depository (Pte) Limited (CDP), a Trading Member of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) and Singapore Exchange Derivatives Trading Limited (SGX-DT), and a Clearing Member of The Central Depository (Pte) Limited (CDP), Singapore Exchange Securities Clearing Limited (SGX-SC) and Singapore Exchange Derivatives Clearing Limited (SGX-DC). Futu Singapore also said that it has received an Exempt Financial Adviser (EFA) status from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

While Bitcoin drops, NFTs soar: Footprint Analytics Monthly Report

December’s crypto market slowdown became a full downturn in January. DeFi activity shrunk while the prices of BTC and ETH dropped. However, one asset grew faster than ever. According to Footprint Analytics, DeFi‘s TVL failed to exceed $300 billion, instead dropping to $204.79 billion, a 22% decline MoM. BTC and ETH crashed again, while NFT market volume soared to a new high in January, up 239%.
MARKETS
notebookcheck.net

Binance CEO whose Bitcoin riches surpass Satoshi Nakamoto's pours US$200 million into Forbes to spread the word about crypto

Before Bloomberg recently ranked the richest people in crypto, everyone assumed that this was Satoshi Nakamoto, the mystery Bitcoin protocol creator who allegedly owns 1.1 million of the earliest bitcoins mined. It turned out that the CEO of the largest crypto exchange Binance owns that title now, and he just invested US$200 million in Forbes to help educate the globe about crypto.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

XRP Rival Scores New Partnership as US Crypto Exchange Adopts Its Stablecoin On-Ramp

Crypto exchange Okcoin now supports the Stellar USD Coin (USDC) on-ramp after inking a partnership deal with Stellar Development Foundation (SDF), the non-profit organization behind Stellar (XLM). The SDF says that USDC on Stellar enables fast and cheap cross-border financial transactions on the decentralized network focused on cross-currency payments. “This...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
decrypt.co

World’s Biggest Bitcoin Exchange Binance Investing $200 Million in Forbes

The deal will make crypto exchange Binance one of the two biggest owners of the 104-year-old publisher. The world's biggest crypto exchange, Binance, is making a $200 million investment in magazine and digital publisher Forbes. According to CNBC, the strategic investment will make Binance one of the two biggest owners...
MARKETS
thepaypers.com

UK fintechs successfully conducted a proof of concept for DLT

UK fintechs Fnality, Nivaura and Adhara have partnered with NatWest and Santander to execute first cross-chain pilot debt transaction on public Ethereum and Fnality Payment System. The completion of the pilot proof of concept (POC) involves the issuance of a tokenised security on a public blockchain, with the payment leg...
BUSINESS
Computer Weekly

UK fintech investment sees sevenfold increase in a year

Investment in UK financial technology (fintech) was seven times higher in 2021 than in the previous year, boosted by a record number of deals. According to KPMG’s latest report, UK fintech investment increased from $5.2bn in 2020 to a “staggering” $37.3bn (£27.5bn) last year. There were...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Stefano Vaccino Joins Fintech Founders Network to Support UK Fintech Agenda

The team at Yapily reveals that their founder and CEO, Stefano Vaccino, has become the newest member of Fintech Founders, which is a network of the United Kingdom’s Fintech entrepreneurs offering an opportunity for “better collaboration with government, regulators, and other influencers across the financial services landscape.”. From...
BUSINESS
ZDNet

Singapore fintech investments hit $3.9B, fuelled by crypto

Investments in Singapore's fintech sector grew 47% year-on-year to hit $3.94 billion in 2021. Blockchain and crypto raked in almost half of the funds, raising $1.48 billion across 82 deals. The country's fintech sector registered a five-year high of 191 deals, up 37% from 2020 when 139 deals were sealed,...
STOCKS
cryptonews.com

Crypto Exchanges are Top Consumers of Bitcoin Block Space, Binance No 1

Crypto exchanges are now the largest consumers of Bitcoin (BTC) block space – with transactions related to them taking some 40% of that space, found the on-chain analytics firm Glassnode. The share of block space used by crypto exchanges shows “a general upward trend,” which further corroborates the narrative...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

