Think back to the last time that the Chicago Blackhawks played the Winnipeg Jets. It was November 5, a Friday night, and the Blackhawks were 1-8-2, having earned their first won of the season just a few nights prior. They put in a lackluster effort, losing 5-1. Jeremy Colliton lost his job the next day, which was exactly three years to the day that he was promoted to head coach in Chicago. In came Derek King and the Blackhawks would go on to win five of their next six games and the thought was that the season might be saved.

NHL ・ 3 HOURS AGO