Martin’s big 2nd half leads No. 24 UConn past St. John’s

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 1 day ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Tyrese Martin scored all 17 of his points in the second half and No. 24 Connecticut rallied past St....

localnews8.com

CBS Sports

Central Connecticut State vs. St. Francis (N.Y.): How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Current Records: St. Francis (N.Y.) 7-17; Central Connecticut State 7-18 The St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers are on the road again Saturday and play against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at 1 p.m. ET Feb. 12 at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. Central Connecticut State will be strutting in after a victory while the Terriers will be stumbling in from a defeat.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
redstormsports.com

St. John’s to Host No. 24/23 UConn on Sunday Afternoon at MSG

QUEENS, N.Y. – The St. John's men's basketball team will return to Madison Square Garden on Sunday for its first home game against Connecticut in nearly a decade. Tip-off between the Red Storm and No. 24/23 Huskies is set for 12 p.m. on FOX with Gus Johnson and Jim Jackson on the call. Fans can also catch the LEARFIELD Red Storm Sports Network broadcast with John Minko and Brandon Tierney on the Varsity Network app, TuneIn Radio, XM Radio channel 380 and channel 970 in the SXM app, RedStormSports.com and St. John's Red Storm mobile app.
Connecticut Post

No. 24 UConn at St. John’s: Time, TV and what you need to know

Records: UConn 16-7 (7-5 Big East), St. John’s 13-10 (5-7 Big East) Radio: UConn Sports Network, 97.9 FM-ESPN Hartford, Sirius-137, XM-206, SXM App-965, WAVZ-New Haven (1300 AM), WGCH- Greenwich (1490 AM), WATR-Waterbury (1320 AM), WILI-Willimantic (WILI 1400 AM) KEEP AN EYE ON. Trouble in transition: UConn failed miserably in...
WATERBURY, CT
merrimackathletics.com

Women's Basketball Drops Back and Forth Contest Against Central Connecticut

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. – The Merrimack College Women's basketball team competed from start to finish in their matchup against Central Connecticut State University on Friday evening. In a matchup where it seemed like every shot had an answer, the Blue Devils eventually came away with this one by a score of 75-64. The Warriors were led tonight by senior guard, Kate Mager, who finished the game with a team high 12 points while shooting 4-10 from the field. Fellow senior, Carla Balague, finished right behind Mager with 11 points and five rebounds. Merrimack had three players who were very close to achieving triple doubles as graduate student, Paige McCormick, finished this one with seven points and seven rebounds. Junior, Jayme DeCesare, had another complete performance as she capped off this one with nine points, nine rebounds, and five assists. Sophomore, Teneisia Brown, returned to form as she collected eight points and nine rebounds to round off the top performers for Merrimack.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
CBS Sports

UConn vs. St. John's prediction, odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Feb. 13 bets from proven model

Teams looking to get back on track and finish the regular season strong clash when the No. 24 Connecticut Huskies take on the St. John's Red Storm in a key Big East battle on Sunday. The Huskies (16-7, 7-5), who are coming off a 74-68 loss at Xavier on Friday, have dropped three of their last four games. The Red Storm (13-10, 5-7), who were 75-69 losers to No. 15 Villanova on Tuesday, have lost seven of 11. St. John's, which is 10-4 at home, has lost three straight as the home team, while UConn is 3-4 on the road.
theuconnblog.com

No. 24 UConn men’s basketball outlasts St. John’s, 63-60

It was a snowy Super Bowl Sunday outside Madison Square Garden while a defensive brawl occurred inside the world’s most famous arena between No. 24 UConn men’s basketball and St. John’s, with the Huskies grabbing a 63-60 victory over the Red Storm. Tyrese Martin led the way...
scsuowls.com

Women's Basketball Kicks Off Five-Game Road Trip at Le Moyne, Saint Michael's

Southern Connecticut State University Owls (9-10, 6-7 NE10) Le Moyne College Dolphins (14-4, 12-3 NE10) Saturday, Feb. 12 | Time: 1:00 PM | Location: Ted Grant Court (Syracuse, N.Y.) Live Stats | Live Video. at Saint Michael's College Purple Knights (3-16, 1-12 NE10) Date:. Monday, Feb. 14 | Time: 5:00...
Finger Lakes Times

Tyrese Martin is clutch as No. 24 UConn men hold off St. John’s in New York

NEW YORK — Tyrese Martin sauntered over to midcourt, grinning ear to ear, raised a finger to his mouth and shushed the St. John’s faithful at Madison Square Garden. The guard had just hit his third 3 in a little over two minutes, with the last one putting UConn up by three with 12:49 to play. It was just that kind of day for Martin.
University of Connecticut

UConn MBB Meets St. John's At Madison Square Garden

NEW YORK – The UConn men's basketball team completes a two-game road trip, as well as a difficult stretch of four games in nine days, three of them on the road, when it takes on St. John's on Sunday at noon at Madison Square Garden (FOX). The No. 24/23...
The Day

UConn men hold off St. John's at MSG

New York — During the frantic final minutes, UConn made all the winning plays on Sunday in a fiercely competitive Big East game at Madison Square Garden. Isaiah Whaley scored off a putback and a free throw for a three-point play to put the Huskies ahead for good, helping fuel a comeback from a seven-point, second-half deficit.
New York Post

St. John’s plays its way out of faint NCAA Tournament hopes with UConn loss

The NFL season came to a close on Sunday. And, really, so did any St. John’s hopes of a miracle run to get anywhere close to NCAA Tournament position. If there were any hope left, it was extinguished in yet another ugly offensive showing when just mediocrity at that end of the floor would’ve produced a victory.
bigeastcoastbias.com

UConn edges out the win over St. John’s in a tight one, 63-60

Sunday afternoon, the UConn Huskies made the trip to Madison Square Garden to take on the St. John’s Red Storm for the second leg of their regular season series against each other. The last time both squared off was back in mid-January up in Storrs, Connecticut were the Huskies won in a game that was a close one by a score of 86 to 78 as Adama Sanogo had one of his best games on the season.
wholehogsports.com

Big 2nd half sends UA women past Missouri

The University of Arkansas women’s basketball team continues to impress Coach Mike Neighbors. The Razorbacks wiped out an 11-point second-half deficit and rolled to an impressive 88-71 road victory over Missouri on Sunday. “I’m starting to run out of words. I’m going to have to get a thesaurus,” Neighbors...
bentleyfalcons.com

Lawrence Scores 32 as Bentley Remains in Control of NE10 Northeast Division

WALTHAM, Mass. – Graduate guard Colton Lawrence (Myerstown, Pa./ELCO HS) scored 22 of his 32 points during a dominating second half as Bentley University, ranked number 21 in Division II, pulled away after the break for an 87-68 win over Southern New Hampshire University in Northeast-10 Conference men's basketball Saturday afternoon at the Dana Center.
WALTHAM, MA
Idaho8.com

Tamika Catchings leaves Indiana Fever front-office positions

Tamika Catchings is stepping down as vice president of basketball operations and general manager of the Indiana Fever. Catchings was the franchise’s most storied player and led the Fever to a WNBA title in 2012. She was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame last year. But the team has struggled under her leadership. Indiana hasn’t made the playoffs since Catchings retired as a player in 2016. The Fever won six games in each of the past two seasons. Catchings will be replaced by Lin Dunn, who coached Indiana’s championship-winning squad.
101.9 The Rock

Oliver Leads Fort Kent To Win Over Hodgdon; Recap and Scoring

The final standings in Class C Girls North saw a shakeup after the game played between Fort Kent and Hodgdon on Thursday. Earlier in the season Fort Kent travelled to Hodgdon and the Hawks came out with a 76-37 victory. Fort Kent was ready for the rematch and a win would greatly improve their spot in the standings heading into the post-season.
FORT KENT, ME

