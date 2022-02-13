My fighter Piankhi Zimmerman wins his 3rd pro title

By Brenda Erdahl: Maple Lake eighth grader Ryne Lodermeier won the District Spelling Bee title last week in a dramatic 13-round finale. Lodermeier spelled “contessa” correctly to claim the honor and will advance to the Regional Spelling Bee on Tuesday, Feb. 8 at Resource Training and Solutions in Sartell. From there he has a shot of advancing to the Multi-Region State Spelling Bee in Fergus Falls and ultimately the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Maryland. Lodermeier has come close to the title before. In the sixth grade he made it through several rounds to finish among the top four. On Tuesday, Jan. 25, he out-spelled 15 schoolmates in grades fifth through eighth. Only one speller can go on, but the runner-up serves as alternate in case the winner cannot participate. This year’s second place award went to sixth grader Nick Kramer.

MAPLE LAKE, MN ・ 12 DAYS AGO