3-year-old who disappeared near Charlotte homicide scene found safe; father arrested

By Jesse Ullmann
 1 day ago

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A three-year-old girl who went missing nearby an ongoing homicide investigation on Sunday in north Charlotte has been located safe, Charlotte Police confirmed with Queen City News.

Three-year-old Marlaya Patterson went missing and her father, 31-year-old Corey Patterson, was believed to have abducted her, according to Charlotte Police. The Amber Alert, which was active throughout the day Sunday, was canceled Sunday afternoon.

Credit: CMPD

Officers say they investigated the homicide on the same road around 6 a.m. Sunday morning where a woman was found with an apparent gunshot wound.

Marlaya was found safe when authorities located and arrested Patterson Sunday, police said.

Homicide scene Sunday morning in north Charlotte
