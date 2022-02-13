ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

A Little Snow and Slick Roads

WTHR
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSnow showers will continue to fall through early this evening. This quick coating up to an inch...

www.wthr.com

whdh.com

Light Snow Tonight, Cold Valentine’s Day

7Weather- Main roads remained wet throughout the daytime snow in February, but now we could see snow covered roads overnight. Light, on and off snow continues until 6-8 AM Monday morning. Untreated surfaces will be slick overnight and into the morning commute. The snowfall map above is additional snow from...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Minnesota

MN Weather: Slick Roads, Blowing Snow Could Affect Monday Morning Commute

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Allow some extra time for your commute Monday morning, as you could find snow-covered roadways on your way to work. Meteorologist Riley O’Connor said the Twin Cities got about an inch of accumulation during Sunday’s snowfall, which bled into Monday morning. Though winds are light, blowing snow could also be a concern as commuters hit the roads. Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says the system is swirling over central Minnesota but will push off into western Wisconsin late Sunday. Those who traveled to watch the Super Bowl are advised to take it easy driving home. Monday (Valentine’s Day) is starting off chilly, but will bring a slight warmup, with temperatures climbing into the teens. Expect a bit of sunshine and partly cloudy skies. The warming trend looks to continue into Tuesday, when the mercury could hit 30 degrees. While the warmth will linger into Wednesday, another cooldown looks to be in store for Thursday. The winter-weather rollercoaster continues.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
localdvm.com

Dry start for Valentine’s Day but it will be cold!

Good Sunday! Snow will begin to move out of the area later on tonight as the low pressure will be heading to the northeast. Light lingering snow showers are still possible before sunset. The two main concerns that we are keeping our eye out for tonight are the wind chills. Wind chill advisories are in place along the Allegheny Front in WV and VA, where they are expected to drop into the single digits. There is a possibility that we can continue to see snow showers across the Allegheny front tonight. They will begin to clear out as we head into early Monday, and sunshine will return for the start of the workweek, but temperatures will remain pretty chilly. Temperatures for Monday will struggle to reach the freezing mark. High pressure will begin to make its way into our area for Monday, giving us drier conditions. High temperatures will start to reach the 40’s as we head into Tuesday, and sunshine will continue for our Tuesday. We will continue to see a warming trend as we head into Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures reach the 50’s and 60’s. We will continue to see dry conditions for our Wednesday; however, a cold front will work its way into our area Thursday afternoon, bringing us rain. Heavy rain could fall at times, and there is a chance for a severe weather threat due to the strong winds and the possibility of flooding. Winds are expected to gust between 22-31 mph. We do start to dry out for the rest of the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold Start
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: From Chilly To Balmy This Week

INDIANAPOLIS — Definitely a chill in the air today despite a brighter day overall compared to the weekend. Some midday mid-level clouds decrease this afternoon but daytime highs only recover to the mid-20s. This will be the coldest day of the week and we're still advertising unseasonably mild temperatures...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbslocal.com

ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Frigid Sunday night after Super Bowl snow

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday night, Motown. Numerous snow showers and squalls are gone, and arctic air has set up camp for the night. Snuggle weather remains for Valentine’s Day, tomorrow, with a few snowflakes returning. Higher temps arrive midweek then it rains, it snows and temperatures fall again.
LIVONIA, MI
WSAZ

Some secondary roads are slick after overnight snow

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A light skiff of snow could make some of the roads slick Monday morning. Main roads are in good shape, but it could be a little different in those rural areas and secondary roads. A tractor trailer jackknifed on Rt. 35 in Putnam County. No one...
HUNTINGTON, WV
abc27.com

Cold Today, Mild Air Returns For Mid-Week

TODAY: More Clouds Than Sun, Cold. Hi 30. Winds: NW 5-15 mph. TONIGHT: Clear & Cold! Lo 15. Winds: Light. TUESDAY: Seasonable Chill, Sunny. Hi 38. Winds: Light. It will be a chilly afternoon with temperatures barely making it to 30 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. A 10-15 mph northerly breezy will keep wind chills in the teens most of the day. Tonight could be our coldest night for at least the next 1-2 weeks with air temperatures dropping into the low to mid teens. Areas that still have snow on the ground could dip into the single digits.
HARRISBURG, PA

