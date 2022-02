Have you ever felt like things were too good to be true with the person you're dating? At the very beginning, perhaps they showered you with compliments, attention, and, in general, made you feel as special as you are. But as soon as you felt comfortable settling into what seemed to be your new normal, your partner flipped the script. You, my friend, may just be the unfortunate subject of a love-bomb situation.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 21 DAYS AGO