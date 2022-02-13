ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SA readers turn to megacaps Meta, Amazon and Alphabet; pull out of Aurora Cannabis

By Brian Stewart
Seekingalpha.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMegacaps drew attention last week amid continued volatility in the markets. As investors searched for stable places to store their cash, SA readers were drawn to some of the biggest companies in the world, according to an analysis of portfolio additions and deletions last week. This trend included Meta...

Motley Fool

Got $3,000? 4 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

These rapidly growing companies can make long-term investors a lot richer. Patient investors should be handsomely rewarded by the long-term growth potential of this quartet. Investors might end up with a severe case of whiplash trying to keep time with the stock market's gyrations. In 2020, it took the S&P 500 just six months to make up all the ground lost during its collapse at the start of the pandemic, and then it quickly went on to set new record highs. From trough to peak, the broad market index has doubled in value in less than 18 months.
Seekingalpha.com

Greenview Capital takes stakes in Alibaba, Amazon

Greenview Capital acquired new positions in Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) with ~309K shares, Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) with ~83K shares, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) with ~19K shares, Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) with 6M shares and US Foods (NYSE:USFD) with ~1.6M shares, according to its 13F filing. Exited stakes in Meta/Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Visa (NYSE:V), Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) and ViacomCBS...
New York Post

Warren Buffett took $1B stake in Activision Blizzard before Microsoft deal

They don’t call him the “Oracle of Omaha” for nothing. Famed investor Warren Buffett’s firm, Berkshire Hathaway, acquired shares of video game giant Activision Blizzard worth nearly $1 billion during the fourth quarter – weeks before Microsoft bought the company for $68.7 billion. Activision Blizzard...
TheStreet

Alphabet Stock Chart: Buy the Dip in Best-of-Breed FAANG Member

The FAANG group has been hit and miss so far this year. Three of the components are outperforming the Nasdaq’s 11.1% year-to-date loss, while two are badly underperforming. The latter two — Meta (MVRS) - Get Meta Report and Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. Report — are down more than 30% so far this year.
Benzinga

This Theme Park Stock Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Ford, Microsoft, Apple, Disney, Netflix And Amazon

Since 1959, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) has entertained millions of families, and over the last year, has been the home of marked returns for investors. Since February 2021, SeaWorld stock’s one-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular tech and consumer discretionary stocks: Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS), Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).
invezz.com

Aurora Cannabis CEO: ‘our transformation plan is on track’

Aurora Cannabis beats sales estimates for the first time in over a year. CEO Miguel Mmartin discussed earnings on CNBC's "Closing Bell". Shares of the cannabis company jumped 10% in extended trading. Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ: ACB) is up 10% after-hours on better-than-expected sales for the fiscal second quarter. It’s...
Seekingalpha.com

Aurora Cannabis reports Q2 results

Revenue of C$60.59M (-10.5% Y/Y). Global Cannabis Net Revenue of C$60.6 Million. Transformation Plan Ahead of Schedule; Company Now Expects to Realize Upper End of C$60 to C$80 Million Range in Total Cost Savings by H1/2023; ~C$60 Million Annualized Savings Implemented to Date. A. |. ACB stock drop 4,58% after...
MarketWatch

Cantor Fitzgerald cuts price target on Aurora Cannabis

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Pablo Zuanic on Friday reiterated a neutral rating on Aurora Cannabis and cut his 12-month price target to C$7.60 from C$10.75 due to reduced sales estimates. The company said it expects to reach positive Ebitda by the first half of fiscal year 2023, but Zuanic said the company remains a long-term turnaround story. "We realize pressures in the domestic recreational unit, in part, offset progress in other areas, so trend-wise we are constructive, but do not have enough fodder to upgrade the stock," he said. After the closing bell on Thursday, Aurora Cannabis said its second-quarter loss narrowed to C$75.1 million ($59 million) from more than C$300 million a year ago. Revenue fell to C$60.6 million in the quarter, down from C$67.7 million a year ago. The company's loss in the latest quarter was wider than the loss of C$45.4 million expected by analysts, but its sales beat the target of $C59.1 million, according to FactSet. Shares of Aurora Cannabis are down 3.3% in premarket trades.
