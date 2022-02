Notre Dame football has games scheduled deep into the 2030s. The program’s agreement with the ACC calls for an average of five games per year against ACC opponents from 2014-37. There are some years with four and others with six, though. Elsewhere, the Irish set home-and-home series with several Power Five programs and one Group of Five team, with the farthest away being a 2033-34 series with Michigan.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO