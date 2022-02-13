ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game Day Hub: How to Watch the Wildcats in the Super Bowl

By Jack Murray
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nBEv0_0eDQhaxr00

Former Wildcats Ben Skowronek and Earnest Brown IV set to play in Super Bowl LVI.

How to Watch: Rams vs. Bengals

Date: February 13, 2022

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

TV: NBC

Stream: P eacock

Listen : Westwood One Radio or Sirius XM NFL Radio

Betting Odds + Information

Spread: Rams -4

Over/Under: 48.5

Moneyline: Rams -210; Bengals +175

How to Bet: Find the latest odds and place your bets on the Rams or Bengals at SISportsbook .

Ben Skowronek

Skowronek played for Northwestern for four seasons before transferring to Notre Dame as a graduate transfer in 2020. He was able to make this move due to an injury sustained during his senior season, but his career in Evanston was surely solid.

Skowronek caught eight touchdowns and had over 1,000 receiving yards combined in his sophomore and junior seasons with the Wildcats and was a regular starter during this time. He made 110 catches as a Wildcat, and was eventually a seventh-round pick by the Rams in 2021.

In the NFL, Skowronek played in 14 games, starting one, and had 11 receptions and 133 receiving yards. He has only been targeted once in the postseason so far.

Skowronek will be wearing #18 in the Super Bowl.

Earnest Brown IV

Brown IV has a four-year contributor for the Wildcats and totaled 71 tackles and 7.0 sacks during his time in Evanston. He was drafted by the Rams in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

He is currently playing on the practice squad for the Rams, so he did not record any stats in 2021. He also will not be playing in the Super Bowl, but will be on the sidelines and will be wearing #90.

