Sophomores Indiah Maroney, Mycala Reed key to Wylie girls basketball's run to the playoffs

Indiah Maroney and Mycala Reed have stepped up as the Wylie girls basketball team turned things around in district to take momentum into the playoffs.

Their ability was on display during practices, but it took some time for them to turn things on in games. Now that they have, the Lady Bulldogs are that much better for it.

"We seem them in practice and we know what they can do, but for sophomore kids, there’s such a difference between being able to do it in practice and do it in a game," Wylie coach Amy Powell said. "… It’s just been about confidence. 'You are open, you are free to shoot the ball. We need you to score.'"

Wylie (15-17) takes on Canyon Randall (14-8) at 6 p.m. Monday in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs. The game will be played in Lubbock at Estacado High School.

Starting slow

Both Maroney and Reed were on the volleyball team that reached the Region I-5A quarterfinals. That got them to basketball a little late, and they showed signs of rust early on.

"For me, it took a while to get back in basketball shape and step up from JV to varsity,” Reed said. “That took some time, the pace of the game especially."

The physical demands of the two sports are different. Though Maroney had varsity experience, more was going to be expected of her this season.

"It took a while because in volleyball we don’t go up and down the court,” Maroney said. “Then we went straight into a tournament, so that was hard. I had been on varsity, so I knew the pace of the game. But I also knew this year I’d have to play a lot more than I did last year and I had to step up on offense and defense."

The two missed out on the scrimmages and the first two games of the season. They jumped right into things at the Colleyville Heritage tournament.

"For those volleyball girls, it just takes a while to get the touch back on the ball and back into conditioning. You throw them right into a tournament right away and they’re dying."

Finding their rhythm

Maroney and Reed are the team's fourth and fifth leading scorers, respectively. But those numbers have gone up as of late.

Maroney scored 15 against Brownwood and had 10 against Lake Dallas. But in the next eight games she only scored more than five once — seven against Plainview.

Then came the trip to Lubbock Monterey.

"For Indiah, we just wanted her to be more aggressive, be more offensive minded," Powell said. "She loves to play defense. She loves to block shots. I think she’d probably rather block shots than score, a lot of the time. Against Monterey, she just finally, it was like a light switch went off. She had 16 points in the first half against Monterey and the ball was just flowing out of her hand. She’s got a great touch on the ball for a kid her size and she’s very agile."

That game wasn't just a turning point for Maroney, but for the team, too.

"It really gave us a lot of confidence,” Maroney said. “We knew Monterey had played up with Lubbock-Cooper. Last time we lost by 20, but if we can play with Monterey then we can play with Coronado and Lubbock-Cooper and any team in our district."

Reed didn't have to wait long for her breakout performance, either. Just one game, in fact, as the Lady Bulldogs were at home against a Lubbock Coronado team it lost to the first time around.

But a late 3-pointer from Reed proved to be the game-winner as Wylie avenged that loss and won three of their final four to earn the No. 3 seed.

"Just being able to hit some big shots," Powell said. "The big 3 against Coronado was huge for her. She had a four-point play the other night against Abilene Cooper. After that play, she got up and I thought there might not just be confidence, there might be a little swagger. That’s something that we’ve been missing. This is a nice group of girls, but there are times you want them to have a bit more confidence and play with a little bit of swagger."

Reed also has been given some more ball-handling responsibility to help out Caroline Steadman. It's a challenge she has faced head on.

"It’s been different, but different in a good way, having a bigger responsibility and knowing when Caroline has a girl face-guarding her, I have to step up and handle the ball,” Reed said. “It’s a big responsibility."

Along with ball handling, there has also been a concerted effort to get Reed to shoot the ball more, especially when wide open.

"We’ve just been like, ‘You have to shoot the ball. You have to be more selfish,'" Powell said. "'When the ball finds you and you’re open, we need your eyes first thing to go to the rim.’ For her, it’s been an evolution. You’re starting to see her stroke and her form smooth out … now it flows. That’s just from lots of repetition in practice."

Maroney and Reed each finished with a team-high 14 points against Cooper in the regular season finale.

"It’s been nice to see those two, in their offensive games continue to evolve," Powell said. "The great upside of it is, they’re only sophomores and they’re only going to get better from here. Both of them being able to score has opened up. Now you have to guard five people instead of in the beginning, maybe only having to guard two."

Neither Maroney or Reed are strangers to the postseason.

Maroney, however, is the only one with basketball playoff experience. She has also been to the regional track meet and was part of the volleyball team's run in the fall.

Reed hasn't played in the basketball playoffs, but was part of the softball team's playoff run last spring and the volleyball team's run in the fall along with also being part of the regional track meet.

"Of course, Indiah has the playoff experience from last year against Tascosa," Powell said. "We really felt like we had that one slip away. Mycala hasn’t had the playoff pressure as far as basketball, but she’s certainly got a taste of it in volleyball and softball, and in track making it to the regional track meet. Every experience comes growth."

Reed knows her first basketball playoff experience will be different, but there are things she can take from being in the postseason in other sports.

"They’re three completely different sports, but knowing you’ve got to go in and get your stuff done and having to always be ready for anything,” Reed said. “Film shows stuff, but in the game it’s different. I think it will be a different experience, but good."

Nothing has come easy for the Lady Bulldogs this season. Two years ago, Wylie finished tied for first but lost both games of the mini tournament, took the No. 4 seed into the playoffs and were knocked out by Amarillo High.

Last year, the Lady Bulldogs were the No. 2 seed, but felt like they eased through much of the district schedule and weren't tested and lost in a close game.

That's not the case this year and there is faith in the young players to step up in the big moments.

"Playoffs are a different beast and you never know how kids are going to respond to that type of pressure," Powell said. "But I feel like the way Indiah and Mycala are playing right now, I don’t think they’re going to miss a beat. I think they’re going to step up Monday night and both have a big game for us."

And both are motivated to give the Lady Bulldogs their first Class 5A playoff win after coming off a historic volleyball playoff run.

"It would mean a lot to all of us,” Maroney said. “In volleyball, it was really cool because in 5A we had never gotten that far. I think it would be cool to do that with basketball too. It’s just fun because you know you have to give it your all because it could be your last game."

