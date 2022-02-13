Here is when Newport County school districts will examine masking policies

During a news conference on Feb. 9, Gov. Dan McKee announced the lifting of the state’s mask or proof-of-vaccination mandate inside businesses and venues of assembly, effective Feb. 11, while also saying the mask mandate inside school buildings will remain in place until March 4.

At that point, individual school districts can set policies regarding mask wearing. In Newport County, school committees have scheduled meetings — or plan to take up the issue at their next regularly scheduled meetings — to discuss the next steps.

Here’s what we know:

Portsmouth

The current mask policy, passed on Aug. 24, 2021, states: “Until further notice, all students, employees, and visitors are required to wear a mask or cloth face-covering that covers his or her mouth and nose at all times while in the school or on a school bus.”

The School Committee will hold a special meeting on Monday, Feb. 14, at 5:30 p.m. to discuss and potentially take action on the “Student, Employee, and Visitor Mask Policy,” according to the agenda. The meeting can be watched online at youtube.com/c/PortsmouthRILiveStream.

Middletown

Masks or face coverings are currently required in all school buildings, regardless of vaccination status, according to the district's Return to Learn 2021 plan. In a social media post, the district said Middletown Public Schools will be "revisiting their masking policy" at the next School Committee meeting on Thursday, Feb. 17.

According to the agenda, the meeting begins at 3:30 p.m., and will be held at the Oliphant administration building.

Newport

The policy regarding masks in Newport Public Schools, approved by the School Committee at the beginning of the year, is tied to the transmission rate of the virus.

For all students, faculty and staff — the vaccinated and unvaccinated — to be without face coverings in school buildings, there would need to be a "low" transmission rate, which is nine or fewer cases per 100,000 residents.

With roughly 25,000 residents in Newport, the transmission rate would be bumped from "low" to "moderate" if only three people test positive for COVID-19.

"The policy as it's written would mean we'd be in masks for the foreseeable future, which is why we would want to make an adjustment," said James Dring, a member of the School Committee and Policy Subcommittee, on Sunday.

Dring said there will be a vote to suspend the current policy during a regularly scheduled School Committee meeting on March 8, four days after the state mandate is lifted.

From there, the policy will be amended by the subcommittee, and go before the School Committee for two readings, a process that might not be completed until May.

Dring said he'll be watching closely to see what action surrounding towns take. "If Middletown and Portsmouth do away (with their policies), it will be hard for Newport to justify keeping it," he said.

Tiverton

The current policy on masks in Tiverton schools requires a face covering to be worn when "entering a district facility or attending schools." Masks also must be worn on school district buses.

According to an email from Superintendent Peter Sanchioni to the school community, the School Committee has tentatively scheduled a meeting to discuss the topic of masks on Tuesday, March 1 at 7 p.m. The meeting access link will be posted to the school district's home page at tivertonschools.org.

Little Compton

The current policy on masks in Little Compton, included in the 2021 student handbook, states: “All students at Wilbur McMahon School shall be required to wear a mask or face covering that covers mouth and nose at all times while present in any school building, facility, and anywhere on school property/grounds.”

The School Committee last met on Feb. 9, and isn’t scheduled to meet again until March 9. But Polly Allen, a member of the School Committee, told The Daily News in an email, “We are currently trying to schedule a policy meeting to review our current Mask Mandate.”