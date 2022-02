For every minute I spent thinking about climate change last year, I probably spent another twenty minutes scrolling through Zara’s massive summer sale. And while I’m genuinely terrified of the looming climate crisis and our government’s de facto refusal to prevent it, I’m selfishly even more terrified of my own hypocrisy — how I can reflexively roll my eyes when someone refuses to go vegetarian, but excuse my own passive refusal to recycle in my dorm room. How I can tweet about the dangers of performative activism in one tab and then order laundry detergent from Amazon Prime in another. How I can embrace self-delusion when it’s convenient and look down at others for doing the same.

RETAIL ・ 3 DAYS AGO