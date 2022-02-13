ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Record SoCal heat wave continues through Super Bowl Sunday

By Associated Press
 1 day ago

Southern California’s winter heat wave will continue through Super Bowl Sunday after setting or tying temperature records across the region.

Heat advisories remain in effect for parts of Los Angeles as the offshore flow bringing the unseasonable warmth remains in place. Meanwhile gusty winds that fueled small brush fires last week have started to calm a bit.

Los Angeles International Airport recorded a high of 89 degrees (31.6 Celsius) on Saturday, beating the record of 88 (31.1 Celsius) set in 1977, the National Weather Service said.

To the north in Ventura County, records were set in Camarillo, which hit 89 degrees (31.6 Celsius), and in Oxnard, which hit 90 (32.2 Celsius).

It’s expected to be nearly 80 degrees (26.6 Celsius) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood for Sunday’s 3:30 p.m. Super Bowl kickoff.

An end to the warm pattern could occur early this week. Forecasters said a storm system could drop into the region and bring some rain and mountain snow.

