NFL

NFL fans' jaws dropped over Joe Burrow's Super Bowl 56 pregame look

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
You knew Joe Burrow was going to bring the heat before Super Bowl Sunday with his attire choice ahead of the matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

After all, he stunned everyone with his pregame look before the AFC championship win, and the postgame choice was clearly inspired by The Rock.

So what did the Cincinnati Bengals QB show up in before the biggest game of his professional career? I don’t know if I have the words — it’s kind of shiny, silvery camouflage suit with a Breaking Bad Heisenberg hat. And it’s awesome.

The rest of the NFL world agreed as Super Bowl 56 loomed:

Here it is!

Some reaction

#Super Bowl Sunday#American Football#Afc#Yahoo Sports#Alandacosta1231#Thekingmob#Undertaker#Bengals
