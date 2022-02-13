BOSSIP’S Ultimate Super Bowl LVI Cocktail Guide

Ladies and gents, we present to you: your BoOSSIP Cocktail Guide for Super Bowl LVI.

It’s Super Bowl Sunday, which means it’s time to enjoy the big game and invite friends and family over to enjoy the biggest event this year. As always, we are here to drop a few cocktails on your radar to enjoy with your loved ones. These drinks are easy to make and if you’re missing anything, don’t worry about getting up and hitting the store because MiniBar’s released a list of cocktails to keep you covered.

Just like you order food, you can pick up any ingredients you need to make these delicious cocktails courtesy of MiniBar Delivery . Enjoy this football Sunday without even leaving the house.

DELEÓN PASIÓN MARTINI

1 ½ oz. – DeLeón Blanco Tequila

2 oz. – Flor de Jamaica (Hibiscus) Water

¾ oz. – Madagascar Vanilla Syrup

½ oz. – Fresh Lime Juice

3 Dashes – Hella Bitters

Glassware: Coup

Garnish: Orchid Flower

Method: Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a coup glass. Garnish with an orchid.

Patron Pineapple Tequila Mixed Drink

1 to 1 1/2 ounces Patron Silver tequila

1/4 ounce orange liqueur

4 ounces pineapple juice

1 lime wedge

1/2 pineapple slice, for optional garnish

Glassware: highball or old-fashioned glass

Method: filled with ice, pour the tequila and orange liqueur, Pour in the pineapple juice, Finish with a squeeze of a lime wedge and a piece of pineapple, if using.

Greatful Dead

1 fluid ounce tequila

1 fluid ounce vodka

1 fluid ounce light rum

1 fluid ounce gin

1 fluid ounce raspberry-flavored liqueur (such as Chambord®)

1 cup ice

1 tablespoon sour mix

Glassware: highball glass

Method: Combine tequila, vodka, rum, gin, and raspberry liqueur in a highball glass. Fill with ice and top with sour mix.

Incredible Hulk

2 ounces Hpnotiq fruit liqueur

2 ouncces Hennessy brand cognac

1 cup Ice

Glassware: it doesn’t even matter

Method: place it all in the glassware and shake.

DELEÓN BLANCO TOKYO TEA

1 ½ oz DeLeon’s Blanco Tequila

1 Shiso Leaf

½ oz Japanese Yuzu

3 oz Tropical Green Tea

¾ oz – Orange Blossom Honey Syrup

GLASSWARE: Nick & Nora

METHOD:

All ingredients into a shaker with ice

Shake and strain into a coup glass

Garnish with a shiso leaf and fresh jasmine flowers

D’ussé’s The New Fashioned

Ingredients

2 oz D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac

3/4 oz Simple Syrup

3 Dashes Angostura Bitters

Method

Add all ingredients into a mixing glass with ice. Stir until cold. Strain into a rocks glass with a large-format ice cube. Twist orange peel over the cocktail to release the oils.

Moscow Mule

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz Grey Goose Vodka

3 oz Ginger Beer

½ oz Juice of Half a Lime

1 Lime Wedge

1 Slice of Ginger

Method: Fill the mug with ice to chill it before mixing. Add the juice from half a lime, freshly squeezed. Add the GREY GOOSE® Vodka, then mix in the ginger beer. Add a lime wedge and ginger slice as garnish.

GREY GOOSE VODKA -EAST 8

Ingredients

45 ml GREY GOOSE® Vodka

30 ml Pineapple Juice

15 ml Aperol

15 ml Fresh Lime Juice

15 ml Simple Syrup

7.5 ml Passion Fruit Syrup

Glassware: Rocks Glass w/ Large Cube

Method: Add all ingredients to an ice-filled cocktail shaker. Shake and strain into a rocks glass with a large ice cube. Garnish with pineapple and a lime wedge.

D’USSÉ Punch

Ingredients

750 ml D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac

52 oz Fresh-Brewed Tea

18 oz Simple Syrup

20 oz Fresh-Squeezed Lemon Juice

25 Dashes Angostura Bitters

Method:

Glassware: Punch Bowl

Add all ingredients into a punch bowl with ice.

You always have those people who don’t like cocktails so let’s not leave them out. Here are two options we recommend you add so no one is left out.

Cavit Wines is the perfect answer to the anti-cocktail friend attending the party and here are a few of our favorites.

Cabernet Sauvignon – With distinctive flavors of blackberries, cherries, and plums, it’s aged in oak for one year to produce this medium-bodied wine. Perfect to accompany red meats, stews and casseroles.

Merlot – Red wine lovers favorite! With its ruby red color and round notes of plum, red cherry and a hint of chocolate, it is the perfect companion to grilled meats and most full-flavored dishes. Best served at room temperature.

Pinot Noir – With a distinctive balance with bright cherry notes and hints of red berries, it is big, bold, and complex. Best pairs with grilled or roasted red meats, poultry, flavorful vegetarian entrees, risottos.

Select Red Blend – With Syrah, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Teroldego, it’s a unique Italian twist on a rich, bold blend. Pairs well with grilled meats and spicy foods.

Sweet Red – A lusciously sweet red wine with pronounced cherry and raspberry notes. Pairs well with red meat dishes and is excellent with spicy foods, along with grilled meats and vegetables. Enjoy chilled.

If that still isn’t enough we have one last recommendation:

SipMargs

They offer several different flavors to choose from and all equally taste delicious and perfect for those who want a nice drink but not a cocktail. Our pick is the Mango!

Classic : With bright, vibrant citrus flavor, sipMARGS Classic sparkling margarita is equally tart and sweet with a taste reminiscent of your favorite margarita cocktail.

Coconut : Cool and light with unmistakable coconut essence, sipMARGS Coconut margarita is mildly sweet and refreshing with a big tropical flavor.

Mango : The sweet, fruity taste of luscious mangoes is front and center with sipMARGS Mango margarita. Bold, juicy and effervescent.

Mezcal : sipMARGS Mezcal margarita brings the taste of Mexico’s traditional agave spirit to a uniquely refreshing cocktail. A hint of smokiness, herbal notes and a touch of sweetness create a distinctively delicious flavor.

There is something here for everyone! If we didn’t include your favorite liqour brand or you have a mix that needs to be on the next one feel free to email me and ill try and then consider it for the next! Enjoy your super bowl sunday!

