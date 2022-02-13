ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

BOSSIP’S Ultimate Super Bowl LVI Cocktail Guide

By bignoah256
Bossip
Bossip
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Oh24F_0eDQglHX00

Ladies and gents, we present to you: your BoOSSIP Cocktail Guide for Super Bowl LVI.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uiqga_0eDQglHX00

Source: Ugur Karakoc / Getty

It’s Super Bowl Sunday, which means it’s time to enjoy the big game and invite friends and family over to enjoy the biggest event this year. As always, we are here to drop a few cocktails on your radar to enjoy with your loved ones. These drinks are easy to make and if you’re missing anything, don’t worry about getting up and hitting the store because MiniBar’s released a list of cocktails to keep you covered.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Minibar Delivery (@minibardelivery)

Just like you order food, you can pick up any ingredients you need to make these delicious cocktails courtesy of MiniBar Delivery . Enjoy this football Sunday without even leaving the house.

DELEÓN PASIÓN MARTINI
1 ½ oz. – DeLeón Blanco Tequila
2 oz. – Flor de Jamaica (Hibiscus) Water
¾ oz. – Madagascar Vanilla Syrup
½ oz. – Fresh Lime Juice
3 Dashes – Hella Bitters

Glassware: Coup
Garnish: Orchid Flower

Method: Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a coup glass. Garnish with an orchid.

Patron Pineapple Tequila Mixed Drink
1 to 1 1/2 ounces Patron Silver tequila
1/4 ounce orange liqueur
4 ounces pineapple juice
1 lime wedge
1/2 pineapple slice, for optional garnish

Glassware: highball or old-fashioned glass

Method: filled with ice, pour the tequila and orange liqueur, Pour in the pineapple juice, Finish with a squeeze of a lime wedge and a piece of pineapple, if using.

Greatful Dead

1 fluid ounce tequila
1 fluid ounce vodka
1 fluid ounce light rum
1 fluid ounce gin
1 fluid ounce raspberry-flavored liqueur (such as Chambord®)
1 cup ice
1 tablespoon sour mix

Glassware: highball glass

Method: Combine tequila, vodka, rum, gin, and raspberry liqueur in a highball glass. Fill with ice and top with sour mix.

Incredible Hulk

2 ounces Hpnotiq fruit liqueur
2 ouncces Hennessy brand cognac
1 cup Ice

Glassware: it doesn’t even matter

Method: place it all in the glassware and shake.

DELEÓN BLANCO TOKYO TEA
1 ½ oz DeLeon’s Blanco Tequila
1 Shiso Leaf
½ oz Japanese Yuzu
3 oz Tropical Green Tea
¾ oz – Orange Blossom Honey Syrup

GLASSWARE: Nick & Nora

METHOD:
All ingredients into a shaker with ice
Shake and strain into a coup glass
Garnish with a shiso leaf and fresh jasmine flowers

D’ussé’s The New Fashioned

Ingredients
2 oz D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac
3/4 oz Simple Syrup
3 Dashes Angostura Bitters

Method
Add all ingredients into a mixing glass with ice. Stir until cold. Strain into a rocks glass with a large-format ice cube. Twist orange peel over the cocktail to release the oils.

Moscow Mule

Ingredients:
1 ½ oz Grey Goose Vodka
3 oz Ginger Beer
½ oz Juice of Half a Lime
1 Lime Wedge
1 Slice of Ginger

Method: Fill the mug with ice to chill it before mixing. Add the juice from half a lime, freshly squeezed. Add the GREY GOOSE® Vodka, then mix in the ginger beer. Add a lime wedge and ginger slice as garnish.

GREY GOOSE VODKA -EAST 8

Ingredients

45 ml GREY GOOSE® Vodka
30 ml Pineapple Juice
15 ml Aperol
15 ml Fresh Lime Juice
15 ml Simple Syrup
7.5 ml Passion Fruit Syrup

Glassware: Rocks Glass w/ Large Cube

Method: Add all ingredients to an ice-filled cocktail shaker. Shake and strain into a rocks glass with a large ice cube. Garnish with pineapple and a lime wedge.

D’USSÉ Punch
Ingredients
750 ml D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac
52 oz Fresh-Brewed Tea
18 oz Simple Syrup
20 oz Fresh-Squeezed Lemon Juice
25 Dashes Angostura Bitters

Method:

Glassware: Punch Bowl

Add all ingredients into a punch bowl with ice.

You always have those people who don’t like cocktails so let’s not leave them out. Here are two options we recommend you add so no one is left out.

Cavit Wines is the perfect answer to the anti-cocktail friend attending the party and here are a few of our favorites.

Cabernet Sauvignon – With distinctive flavors of blackberries, cherries, and plums, it’s aged in oak for one year to produce this medium-bodied wine. Perfect to accompany red meats, stews and casseroles.
Merlot – Red wine lovers favorite! With its ruby red color and round notes of plum, red cherry and a hint of chocolate, it is the perfect companion to grilled meats and most full-flavored dishes. Best served at room temperature.

Pinot Noir – With a distinctive balance with bright cherry notes and hints of red berries, it is big, bold, and complex. Best pairs with grilled or roasted red meats, poultry, flavorful vegetarian entrees, risottos.
Select Red Blend – With Syrah, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Teroldego, it’s a unique Italian twist on a rich, bold blend. Pairs well with grilled meats and spicy foods.

Sweet Red – A lusciously sweet red wine with pronounced cherry and raspberry notes. Pairs well with red meat dishes and is excellent with spicy foods, along with grilled meats and vegetables. Enjoy chilled.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cavit Wine (@cavitwines)

If that still isn’t enough we have one last recommendation:

SipMargs

They offer several different flavors to choose from and all equally taste delicious and perfect for those who want a nice drink but not a cocktail. Our pick is the Mango!

Classic : With bright, vibrant citrus flavor, sipMARGS Classic sparkling margarita is equally tart and sweet with a taste reminiscent of your favorite margarita cocktail.

Coconut : Cool and light with unmistakable coconut essence, sipMARGS Coconut margarita is mildly sweet and refreshing with a big tropical flavor.

Mango : The sweet, fruity taste of luscious mangoes is front and center with sipMARGS Mango margarita. Bold, juicy and effervescent.

Mezcal : sipMARGS Mezcal margarita brings the taste of Mexico’s traditional agave spirit to a uniquely refreshing cocktail. A hint of smokiness, herbal notes and a touch of sweetness create a distinctively delicious flavor.

There is something here for everyone! If we didn’t include your favorite liqour brand or you have a mix that needs to be on the next one feel free to email me and ill try and then consider it for the next! Enjoy your super bowl sunday!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by sipMARGS (@sipmargs)

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Bobby Flay Just Revealed His Favorite Cocktail

Though Bobby Flay might be better known as a chef than a bartender, he certainly has opinions about cocktails and has shared some recipes of his own. Flay swears by rosé as his summertime drink, but he does enjoy some other alcoholic beverages. The celebrity chef offers up a recipe for a mulled apple cider mocktail, but he mentions that you can spike this drink with bourbon.
DRINKS
spoonuniversity.com

These Valentine's Day Cocktails Are for (Vodka) Lovers

Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to experiment with new cocktail recipes, whether you have a special someone or you’re celebrating with friends! But there’s no need to go to a bar to get your hands on delicious and Instagram-worthy Valentine’s Day cocktails. These three vodka-based cocktail recipes offer a varied bouquet of sweet, floral, and fruity flavors that are easy to make.
DRINKS
FanSided

Shake up game day with spectacular Super Bowl cocktails

As everyone looks to Sofi Stadium to watch every minute of the action on the gridiron, memorable commercials and the epic halftime show, there is a building thirst that needs to be quenched. While the big game food menu is tempting, everyone needs a flavorful beverage to enjoy with those chicken wings, dips and snacks. Ready to make game day spectacular these Super Bowl cocktails?
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocktail Shaker#Cocktails#Super Bowl Lvi#Red Wine#Food Drink#Instagram#Minibar Delivery#Dele N Blanco Tequila#Glassware#Chambord
Mashed

Guy Fieri Fans Are Loving Bud Light's 2022 Super Bowl Commercial

Bud Light has expanded its sights beyond typical beer. According to Bustle, the brand released a new hard soda in flavors like cola, cherry cola, citrus, and orange. These products clock in with 5% ABV, and Bud Light plans to keep these drinks with zero sugar around indefinitely. While hard sodas can get a ton of fans excited, the brand has to compete against a variety of hard seltzers out there and stand out from the crowd. To do so, Bud Light tapped the Mayor of Flavortown for a Super Bowl commercial that got social media talking.
FOOTBALL
blackchronicle.com

BOSSIP’s Valentine’s Day Drink Guide To Elevate Your At-Home Dinner Plans

Valentine’s Day is an important day for a lot of people, which means every fancy restaurant is booked up with reservations weeks–if not months–in advance. You don’t want your loved one to think you dropped the ball, but that doesn’t mean you have to go somewhere and wait hours to get a table. A lot of lowkey couples prefer a night-in instead of all the glitz and glam, or, you can keep the glitz and glam and have an extravagant dinner in your own kitchen.
DRINKS
skiddle.com

Super Bowl LVI at Cargo

The annual celebration of American football is here! Come and watch the Superbowl at Cargo!. This event occurred in February 2022. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. One of the most important days in American calendar is almost here! Straight from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Time Out Global

Make Valentine’s Day more magnifique with these Chambord-inspired cocktail recipes

When it comes to celebrating special moments, you can’t go past the liqueur of love. If you’re searching for a lip-smackingly good drink that elevates any occasion, say bonjour to Chambord. Produced in the Loire Valley in central France, this velvety liqueur – rich in notes of black raspberries, blackcurrants and Madagascan vanilla – is widely recognised for its distinctive flavour profile and regal-looking bottle.
RECIPES
Punch

For a Good Time, Just Call Génépy

A close cousin of Chartreuse, the bracing herbal liqueur adds an alpine twist to any cocktail. Just five years ago, génépy (or genepi as it is more commonly called in Italy) remained fairly unknown outside its native Europe. The herbal liqueur—made by steeping its namesake “génépy,” or artemisia, in neutral alcohol—has long been a staple of après-ski traditions, often served neat or simply topped with tonic. Today, as the category continues to grow stateside—including with domestically made expressions—génépy has graduated from alpine obscurity to backbar staple, becoming a popular go-to in cocktails for a hit of herbal complexity without the intensity of its cousin Chartreuse.
DRINKS
Robb Report

Chefs Across the Country Are Experimenting Wildly With Caviar—and the Results Are Brilliant

Forget mother-of-pearl spoons. It turns out caviar should be served on mozzarella sticks. That’s how Andrew Carmellini dishes it up at Carne Mare, in New York City, and he leaves no doubt that the bar snack is the supporting player: “I don’t put it on anything unless it’s about the caviar—that’s why the mozzarella stick works,” he says, noting that the fried cheese exudes the same soft, lactic tang of crème fraîche. And Carmellini isn’t alone. Chefs are slinging caviar like seasoning salt, tossing it onto tater tots, waffles and arepas; there’s a full ounce in the hand roll at...
FOOD & DRINKS
marthastewart.com

Your Guide to Lychee: How to Peel and Enjoy This Juicy, Diminutive Fruit

If you're a fan of fresh and floral flavors, you'll want to add lychee to your rotation. The juicy fruit is wonderfully aromatic, making it a lovely addition to sweet and savory recipes alike. However, in order to reach its fragrant flesh, you'll need to remove the leathery skin first. Ahead, learn how to peel lychee and our favorite ways to enjoy the fruit at home.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Rachael Ray's Tip For Seasoning Food 'Every Time You Cook'

Seasoning food is all about adding the right combinations of herbs and spices to achieve the optimal taste of your favorite dishes and recipes. A cookbook writer at The Stone Soup noted that those instructions in a recipe for seasoning your food are probably the most important. But learning how to season food properly is truly a skill learned from trial and error, and can leave you feeling a little like Goldilocks from the childhood fairy tale — one bowl of porridge is too salty, one is too bland, but then you get the one that is just right and it sends your taste buds over the moon.
RECIPES
Mashed

Andrew Zimmern's Snack Charcuterie Is For Super Bowl 'Overachievers'

For many football fanatics, Super Bowl Sunday is the equivalent of Christmas, especially if they're lucky enough to see their beloved team take the field. However, sports lovers aren't the only ones who wait in anticipation for the culmination of the NFL season and all of its fanfare. The unofficial holiday is also a big one for snackaholics, who, according to data compiled by IRI, chowed down on a whopping 112 million pounds of snack foods during the big game last year (via SNAC International), ultimately making Super Bowl Sunday the second-largest day of the year for food consumption in the U.S. — behind Thanksgiving, per Premio Foods.
NFL
recipes.net

Vodka Tonic Cocktail Recipe

Make the night extra memorable with a glass of this vodka tonic cocktail. This timeless drink is made with 4 ingredients for a fizzy drink.
DRINKS
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
18K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy