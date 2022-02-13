ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Joe Montana Weighs in on Tom Brady and GOAT Debate

By Samantha Whidden
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wvdfM_0eDQgdDj00

Less than two weeks after Tom Brady announced his official retirement from the NFL, Joe Montana revealed his true thoughts on if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is actually the Greatest of All Time (GOAT).

During a recent interview with The Spun, Joe Montana stated, “Well, obviously Tom has had a tremendous career. The hard part is trying to compare eras. I mean, this I what, Super Bowl 56? The NFL has been around for 100 years.”

Joe Montana goes on to say that another NFL player, Otto Graham, actually won 11 championships before there were Super Bowls. “I mean, the game was just so different. The ball mightn’t have been the same shape back then. If you watch, him, it’s just had to compare guys.”

When asked if he thinks that Brady will stay retired, Joe Montana answered, “No. I couldn’t believe he retired in the first place. HE doesn’t get hit. So unless he’s getting pressure from his other half [Gisele Bundchen], he never gets hurt. So I was surprised that he walked away. Especially given how the season ended. I thought he’d come back at least one more year.”

In regards to the rumors that Brady will retire and then find his way to playing for the San Francisco 49ers, Joe Montana said, “Well, you never know. That’s what I meant by unless [San Francisco] finds someone better [than Jimmy Garoppolo]. But you never know, they might Who knows what’s going on these days. Everyone is moving everywhere now.”

When asked if the 49ers will bring Garoppolo back for the 2022 season, Joe Montana added, “I don’t know who else you’re going to get. I mean, unless you’re going to get one of those big guys. I just don’t think Aaron Rodgers is going to come here. Although some of the talks does go around in San Francisco. But I just don’t think he goes there.”

Joe Montana Shares His Super Bowl LVI Predictions

While continuing his chat with The Spud, Joe Montana gives his Super Bowl LVI predictions. When asked who he thinks will win the game, Montana stated the Cincinnati Bengals will beat the Los Angeles Rams 26-24. “I mean, I’d love to see [Matthew] Stafford win, you know. Just because he’s been through so much. To be able to come down here in his first year and get the Rams to the Super Bowl would be cool. You pull for the older guys this time of year. The younger guys have a lot more time to win one.”

Super Bowl LVI is will be kicking off this evening (February 13). The Los Angeles Rams have a 15-5 record while the Cincinnati Bengals have a 13-7 record.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Reveals How the Super Bowl Is Different for Her This Year

This year’s Super Bowl is going to feel a little bit different than usual for Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan. There’s no doubt about that. Nowadays, Bridget Moynahan is best known for her role in Blue Bloods. She has been starring in the CBS police procedural since 2010. Moynahan plays Erin Reagan in the show, an assistant district attorney for New York County. She’s the daughter of Frank Reagan, who’s played by Tom Selleck, and a sister to Danny and Jamie Reagan. They are played by Donnie Wahlberg and Will Estes, respectively.
NFL
Outsider.com

Kevin Bacon Celebrates Tom Brady’s Retirement by Singing to Goats

Actor Kevin Bacon paid tribute to football player Tom Brady after he announced his retirement from the National Football League. In a video shared to Tik Tok, the Footloose star performed an original song about Brady’s career. However, his audience was a bit unusual. It was made up of goats. Kind of fitting, given Brady’s nickname as the “GOAT,” or Greatest of All Time.
NFL
Hello Magazine

Tom Brady makes heartbreaking comment about 2022 Super Bowl after NFL retirement

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has publicly shared how he wishes he were working this weekend - referencing his retirement after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from the Super Bowl tournament. Tom's wife Gisele Bundchen shared a gorgeous makeover shot on social media, revealing a glossy new haircut...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Joe Montana
Person
Gisele Bundchen
Person
Aaron Rodgers
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Calls Gisele Bundchen A ‘Cutie Pie’ In Her New Makeup-Free Photo

Tom Brady recently announced his retirement from football after 22 seasons, and he’s already spending his free time flirting with his gorgeous wife Gisele on Instagram. Retirement is looking good already! Now that Tom Brady, 44, has left his beloved game of football, he has more time to do what the rest of the world is doing: gush over his wife on Instagram! The football star wrote “what a cutie pie!” in the comments of Gisele Bundchen‘s latest bare-faced photo on February 8.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Hold Hands Walking on Beach in Costa Rica

Tom Brady hung up his football cleats and slipped on some sneakers for a romantic walk in the sand with Gisele. TB12 and Gisele are on their annual beach vacation down in Costa Rica ... and locked hands Friday as they strolled along the sand ... with a cute pup in tow.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Rumored To Be Considering Major Quarterback Trade

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in need of a new quarterback – well, probably. While Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this year, the Buccaneers are reportedly leaving the door open for him to return. Brady, 44, is likely to stay retired, though...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bucs’ Rob Gronkowski drops truth bomb on Tom Brady retirement

The NFL world will have to get used to a new reality next season – one that doesn’t include Tom Brady. The legendary quarterback announced his retirement after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from Super Bowl contention. But according to Rob Gronkowski, we won’t need to get too comfortable with the arrangement just yet.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#The Spun Joe Montana#Super Bowls#Spud
The Spun

Tom Brady Has 1-Word Reaction To Super Bowl 56 Tonight

Tom Brady is used to setting his calendar for the Super Bowl this time of year. But unfortunately for the G.O.A.T., he forgot to cancel this year’s Super Bowl LVI event in his phone after the Rams eliminated his Bucs in the divisional round. “[Expletive]…” Brady tweeted.
NFL
Popculture

Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Relationship Through the Years

It has been over a decade and a half since actress Bridget Moynahan and NFL star Tom Brady broke up, yet some fans are still preoccupied with their relationship. Moynahan and Brady dated for just over 2 years and had one child together, so it makes sense that their lives are still intertwined. Here's a look at the romance that once dominated celebrity news.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOXBusiness

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen: Power couple's individual net worths revealed

Tom Brady made headlines Saturday as news of his potential retirement from the NFL hit the internet. Brady, 44, currently plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, after spending 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. As he approaches the start of his 23rd season, many have speculated if he will retire.
NFL
Miami Herald

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen may look like the picture-perfect couple, but the NFL pro and the model aren’t afraid to admit that their relationship has gone through ups and downs. “I’m blessed to find this life partner that we all kind of seek at different times in...
NFL
E! News

See Tom Brady Enjoying Retirement in New Beach Pics With Gisele Bundchen

Watch: 10 of Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen's Hottest Red Carpet Looks. From hitting the field to now hitting the beach. Tom Brady and his wife Giselle Bundchen were spotted on Friday, Feb. 11, walking on the beach with their dog in Costa Rica. The former football quarterback and Brazilian model were notably walking hand in hand with smiles from ear to ear. Tom sported a plain white t-shirt and grey shorts with sneakers, while Gisele wore a black tank dress with black sandals.
NFL
Us Weekly

Kerry Washington! Gisele Bundchen! Celebrity Wives and Girlfriends of NFL Players Past and Present

For the love of football players! Kerry Washington, Gisele Bündchen and Ciara are just a few of the women who’ve been romanced by A-list NFL athletes over the years. Bündchen is famous in her own right as a supermodel, but her love for husband Tom Brady has been evident since their early days of their relationship. The Brazil native was a staple at New England Patriots games for two decades before Brady left the organization and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.
NFL
CBS Sports

Ranking the greatest quarterback performances in Super Bowl history: Brady, Montana, Bradshaw vie for top spot

Little did anyone know it at the time, but Super Bowl LV was Tom Brady's final appearance in the Super Bowl. At age 43, Brady delivered a vintage Super Bowl showing, winning his record fifth Super Bowl MVP while leading the Buccaneers to a 22-point victory over the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. Brady had come to define what a big-time quarterback looks in a big game. In Super Bowl LVI, Joe Burrow and Matthew Stafford will look to follow in Brady's footsteps.
NFL
The Spun

There’s 1 Team Getting Mentioned For A Tom Brady Comeback

Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this year. But will the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback actually stay retired?. Not everyone is buying it. Many are starting to believe that Brady will eventually un-retire. But will he return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or play...
NFL
NFL

Super Bowl LVI marks official passing of NFL's quarterback torch

LOS ANGELES -- From the time he was a young boy, ﻿Joe Burrow﻿ wanted the ball in his hands when a game was on the line. It is why he was the best shooter on his basketball teams. It is why, when he first started playing pee wee football and he figured they wouldn't be throwing the ball much, he wanted to be a running back or wide receiver.
NFL
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

395K+
Followers
41K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy