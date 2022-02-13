Joe Montana Weighs in on Tom Brady and GOAT Debate

Less than two weeks after Tom Brady announced his official retirement from the NFL, Joe Montana revealed his true thoughts on if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is actually the Greatest of All Time (GOAT).

During a recent interview with The Spun, Joe Montana stated, “Well, obviously Tom has had a tremendous career. The hard part is trying to compare eras. I mean, this I what, Super Bowl 56? The NFL has been around for 100 years.”

Joe Montana goes on to say that another NFL player, Otto Graham, actually won 11 championships before there were Super Bowls. “I mean, the game was just so different. The ball mightn’t have been the same shape back then. If you watch, him, it’s just had to compare guys.”

When asked if he thinks that Brady will stay retired, Joe Montana answered, “No. I couldn’t believe he retired in the first place. HE doesn’t get hit. So unless he’s getting pressure from his other half [Gisele Bundchen], he never gets hurt. So I was surprised that he walked away. Especially given how the season ended. I thought he’d come back at least one more year.”

In regards to the rumors that Brady will retire and then find his way to playing for the San Francisco 49ers, Joe Montana said, “Well, you never know. That’s what I meant by unless [San Francisco] finds someone better [than Jimmy Garoppolo]. But you never know, they might Who knows what’s going on these days. Everyone is moving everywhere now.”

When asked if the 49ers will bring Garoppolo back for the 2022 season, Joe Montana added, “I don’t know who else you’re going to get. I mean, unless you’re going to get one of those big guys. I just don’t think Aaron Rodgers is going to come here. Although some of the talks does go around in San Francisco. But I just don’t think he goes there.”

Joe Montana Shares His Super Bowl LVI Predictions

While continuing his chat with The Spud, Joe Montana gives his Super Bowl LVI predictions. When asked who he thinks will win the game, Montana stated the Cincinnati Bengals will beat the Los Angeles Rams 26-24. “I mean, I’d love to see [Matthew] Stafford win, you know. Just because he’s been through so much. To be able to come down here in his first year and get the Rams to the Super Bowl would be cool. You pull for the older guys this time of year. The younger guys have a lot more time to win one.”

Super Bowl LVI is will be kicking off this evening (February 13). The Los Angeles Rams have a 15-5 record while the Cincinnati Bengals have a 13-7 record.